How did you take advantage of the unexpected bye weekend? (Stanford's game at Cal was postponed Friday afternoon.)

"I think No.1 starting with practice, we got a bonus week of practice. I'll know in the long run how much I take advantage after watching Cal play Colorado this week. After our game, obviously. It will be fun to watch a team as if you were about to play them the week after and validate whether your preparation was going to be worthy. We understand that a lot of teams change week-to-week based on playing us, but I feel like it was going to be pretty fun to watch that after we take care of UCLA. See how the preparation was going to play out."

How does it feel to have JJ (Arcega-Whiteside) back?

"Feel great. He started practicing with us last week. He's got an unbelievable presence. There is an insane amount of confidence there. I was also looking forward of taking advantage of the opportunity to develop the young guys. Just conversations coming about a lot more often in the two, three, four more practices we had without JJ out there. Just little things timing-wise that me and Coach (Tavita) Pritchard are so on top of, where it takes reps to develop. I feel like we too great advantage of that in the past week, week and a half. I'm excited to get out there. Every opportunity with him I'm grateful for and we don't have a lot left."

Was there an emotional letdown when the Big Game was postponed?

"I think it was kind of an odd week. We were prepared to play. I don't know about a letdown. A lot of guys were taking it in stride like we do with a lot of things. We're used to sudden change around here and I think the focus, at least for me, directly shifted to UCLA. I watched them play SC that following day. I think it's going to be quite a bit of an advantage for us in terms of getting some guys healthy. We all know a couple guys who were questionable for that game. Likely we'll get them back for this week and Cal. I think played into our favor as well as a late bye week."

What stood out to you about how UCLA is playing?

"I think playing UCLA now compared to earlier in the season is a totally different team. They're playing well. They're playing emotional. I watched the tape. The TV copy showed a lot more emotion than the Hudl tape. Obviously (with a) crosstown rival that's how it's going to be. And then playing us, who they know what they're going to get when they play us, I expect them to match the emotion they came with last week. If not more being senior day at home. I'm awfully excited for that environment."

Any extra juice for you personally being a Southern California guy?

"Any time I stepped out onto The Coliseum or the Rose Bowl there is a little extra emotion there. Nothing changes in my process or preparation. But maybe a little bit pregame taking in a little bit of the environment. But once we run out of the tunnel it's the same process for me week in and week out."

How involved was UCLA in recruiting you?

"I remember both Mazzones were back there when I was being recruited. I came in touch with (former head coach Jim) Mora quite a bit. Josh Rosen was their guy through and through. I didn't get too caught up into the UCLA-type culture. But they were definitely an option."



How would you evaluate last week's practices in terms of progress in things you guys have been working on this season?

"FIrst thing that jumps to my mind is seeing new faces out there. Seeing younger guys, seeing different guys on the line -- We all know we had about six guys going last week on the line. Building trust, building comfort -- A lot of people talk about it when you have a new face in there how does it feel? It feels a little different. Communication slows down a little bit. Things that you can kind of infer, like with Jesse (Burkett) I know where the protection is going (and) I know where things are going. I can sense when we're all ready to go. I felt like last week Dylan Powell came a long way. A lot of these guys who haven't seen a whole lot of time, even (Brian) Chaffin being under center quite a bit, started feeling a little bit of comfort there. I felt like in terms of developing guys right underneath the starters that's where we hit most of our progress last week."

It seems redshirting wide receiver Simi Fehoko is on track to get some playing time the next couple games. What do you see from his development and what stands out about what he can do right now?

"I like Simi a lot. I like his attitude. I think he is another guy who works the same way as Trent (Irwin). Another guy who works the same way as JJ. I think the culture is very important here because you get a very talented guy like that who comes in and he's going to act, he's going to talk, he's going to walk like the guys who are playing. Who he aspires to be. I think JJ and Trent have done an unbelievable setting that standard. I'm trying to get Simi, Connor (Wedington) and Osiris (St. Brown) on that level as soon as we can. He's listening well. He's working hard. He's got incredible talent. He's got good hands, good speed. I'm excited to see him get his feet wet over the next couple weeks.

One more young guy, how is Jack West doing right now? What is he maybe struggling with that you can sympathize with having gone through what he's going through? But what is he doing well right now for a freshman?

"Jack West is a great guy. He's very open to coaching. He's constantly asking questions. There are even a few things that he gives me reminders on that I'm put on him during games to remind me about to try to keep him activated. It ends up helping me out and him. I think in terms of him be willing to be open to exactly what's going on, I think he's doing an incredible job. He doesn't necessarily know how valuable that is. At the time when I was coming in, that open line of communication in terms of what you can learn without playing is going to help him a lot. In terms of communication he's doing an exceptional job. I'm starting to see him -- he gets quite a bit of reps on Monday -- and he's starting to feel the timing of the offense. That's something that comes with time. He's taking advantage of the reps he's getting."

This season hasn't gone perfectly, but do you take any solace in the fact that the teams that beat you are all having outstanding seasons? One of them, Notre Dame, may well be in the college football playoff.

"It's hard for me to take comfort. I felt similar last year and it was the goal in the offseason that I didn't feel any team deserved the right to beat us. A lot of those losses were self-inflicted, if not every one of them. We're doing a lot of things really well. We're doing the hard things really well and I think the games that are in the loss column this year turn out a lot differently if we do a lot of the little things well on top of doing the hard things well. It's hard for me to say it's comforting in terms of being Ok with losing to a team that's having a great season because that's what I envisioned this team doing. We had a similar theme last year but we won more of the close games. I think as a whole there is a similar theme there. I think back to Washington. I think back to Washington State. I think to Notre Dame. None of those games I'd be comfortable with saying I thought we should have lost."