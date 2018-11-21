How do you feel the postponement worked for the team?

"I definitely think it's a blessing in disguise. When you get to this point of the season in this sport a lot guys are going to be banged up and have some knicks and bumps. I think this extra week, especially as unexpected, it hurt to not play the game. We wanted to go out there and play the Big Game, especially for the fans and our alumni. Thankfully we'll get that opportunity. The extra rest definitely helped us get some guys back healthy."

How did you spend the bye day?

"Sleeping. For the most part sleeping and relaxing in my bed. I hung out with my girlfriend a little bit and then just relaxed, because we don't get a lot of time to relax during the year."

UCLA has made a lot of progress at this point in the season. What do you notice about their offense?

"They're a good team. Obviously their record may not show it at this point of the year, but you expect some of those things when you bring in a new coach, a new system. There are going to be some growing pains. They're a good team full of talent, full of DI talent just like any other team in this conference. They're definitely not a team to sleep on. We'll have to come out and be prepared."

What do you think of (UCLA running back) Joshua Kelley?

"He's a good player. They ran the ball well. They have a good scheme and obviously (head coach) Chip (Kelly) has been around the block. He knows what he's doing over there. As long as we can stay consistent, play within ourselves, not try to be superheroes, then we should be able to take care of business."

How has the season so far matched your expectations for yourself?

"I think it's matched up a lot. I expected myself to have a lot of growth on the physical side of the game. I feel like the mental side making the transition from cornerback to safety was pretty easy for me. I feel like that side of the game was a smooth transition. But I had some struggles to adjusting angles and different things like that coming from the middle of the field. I've progressed a lot this year and have been able to make better tackles one-on-one in the middle of the field and things like that. When you're playing against good teams runs are going to pop and the safety has to get guys on the ground by himself. I feel like I have made a lot of progress in that area of the game."

Is it special for you to play the game in Southern California? (Buncom is from San Diego.)

"Absolutely. My family usually comes up here for Thanksgiving because we have a home game. But this year being down at UCLA my family is staying down there and coming up from San Diego for the game. So, hopefully my teammates will be able to give up some tickets so I'll be able to get all my family into the game for free."

What do you feel like you have to prove as a team?

"That's a tough question. Being around this group of guys I don't think there's anything that we feel we need to prove to the outside world about this team. I think we're a group of guys who love one another and we're going to play for one another. If you're able to be around the emotions that were tied into senior day you see how passionate we are and how much we love one another. At this point I don't believe it's about proving anything to anyone outside our locker room, rather it's win these last games so we can get the best bowl game possible. Then go into bowl game and win, because there's nothing like ending the season on a win."

Do any of the young defensive backs come to mind who have improved the most this season?

"Well, I think you guys have seen a good bit off Paulson (Adebo) and what he has been able to do. He's an all right player. He's coming along a little bit. (Laughter). But I definitely think Obi Eboh has excelled when he's had an opportunity. He has been able to rotate in every now and then with Alameen (Murphy) moving inside to nickel. Obi has been able to rotate in there, make really good plays and he's impressed me with how much he has been able to grow and excel in our system."

Redshirting freshman Kendall Williamson has played more in the past couple weeks. Clearly he has a lot to learn but how do see him handling it?

"He's very gifted. He's very physically gifted and that's the thing that's giving him the best chance to get on the field right now. I've been very impressed with how he has been able to try to learn the playbook. We do a lot on the back end. We control a lot. He has been asked to learn cornerback, he's been asked to learn nickel, he's been asked to safety. That's a lot to chew on as a true freshman. I think he's doing a good job of trying to process all that information."

What does this defense do best right now?

"I'd say it's communication. Communication is integral to what we do because you can imagine for a defense that has any given week 70 coverages, with 30 different stunts and different kinds of things, and obviously a lot of them are grouped into families, but they all have their differences. Everybody has to be on the same page, all 11 guys. Like you saw against Oregon State, when one guy is not on the right page there is a 65-yard touchdown. As long as we're locked in and communicate well we can play with anybody."

Have you had any conversations with Justin Reid this past week?

"I definitely have. Obviously he was my running mate playing safety last year. And he has been my roommate the past three years. Or was, now he's left me. I just talked to him recently. Obviously sent him a congratulatory note on his 101-yard, pick-six. it's great to see him excel. We've talked about some things. He was a big helping hand on the adjustment last year moving from corner to safety because your eyes have to be different. The way you move your body, the way you track the ball, is completely different. He was a big helping hand."

If you talk football recently is there anything he tries to get across to you?

"Most of the time we try not to talk football because that's the all we do all day. We try to talk about life and different things, like finance. We both enjoy dabbling in the stock market here and there. We try to talk about things like that. As for football, he was just back for a game and he was like a second coach out there trying to coach up myself, Malik (Antoine), obviously Kendall coming in as a young guy. He was a great resource out there."