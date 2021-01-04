CardinalSportsReport - Two fifth-years announce they have finished their college careers

Fifth-year linebacker and captain Curtis Robinson and fifth-year tight end Scooter Harrington have announced they are leaving Stanford to begin their professional careers.

Normally there isn't a question about whether a fifty-year is out of eligibility, but nothing is normal during the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA decided that this academic year won't count toward the four years athletes are typically allowed to play.

Robinson started at inside linebacker the past two seasons and had to play almost every snap because of injuries to most of his teammates in the position group.

Harrington earned more playing time this season than any of his previous four seasons and caught his first two career touchdowns — one each against Colorado and Washington.