On Tuesday, Stanford head coach Troy Taylor along with sophomore safety Scotty Edwards and senior offensive tackle Connor McLaughlin spoke to the media in advance of Saturday’s game at USC. Skip ahead to the 1:50 mark in the video to get started.

VIDEO: Troy Taylor Weekly Press Conference: USC Week

Troy Taylor had good things to say about USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Just how difficult he is to bring down and his ability to make a wide variety of throws. He said he’s a very talented guy. One of the keys is trying to keep him in the pocket. You gotta contain him. Easier said than done.

Overall, Taylor feels like his team did well against Hawaii. Especially given how young of a team it is. He feels like his team hung in there, didn’t give up, and did a good job handling the ebbs and flows of the game. He does feel like they have a lot to improve on, but in general, he’s happy with any performance in which his team shows resiliency on the road.

Taylor is happy to be in the ACC for next year and is excited to be playing USC this week. He didn’t really comment on whether or not he wants to see the rivalry continue, but he did affirm he’s excited for the matchup this week. Taylor understands the history of the rivalry and knows how much the fans love it, but he really doesn’t try to hype up rivalry games ahead of others. Hearkening back to his days as a player at Cal going up against USC, he has a lot of memories playing there. Some good memories and not good memories, but regardless, it’s always fun to play there.

Taylor does want to make the most of Ashton Daniels’ running abilities and pick their spots accordingly. All about feeling out the defense and making sure he’s able to be dual threat for them. As for why Daniels got the starting job, Taylor says it’s one of those things where Daniels played slightly better in the closing weeks, but they have a lot of confidence in Justin Lamson and Ari Patu. One of those deals where they feel Daniels just played a little bit better.

Healthwise, Taylor said the team looks healthy. Jimmy Wyrick will be a game time decision, but aside from that, he said the team looks good. That obviously implies Casey Filkins is fine, a guy who I noted we should watch for heading into this matchup.

Regarding the fact that they are major underdogs, Taylor hasn’t talked about the point spread at all with the team or anything of that nature. All about focusing on the preparation process and that’s it. They’re just excited for the opportunity.

Taylor feels like the offensive line did well considering their lack of experience. He’s confident they’ll be able to improve in that area as the season goes on. He thought they did a good job of hanging in there. It wasn’t perfect, but generally speaking he is proud of how they competed.

Defensively, Taylor liked how they covered and hung in there. He feels like they played cleanly and hard up front. He said that while there are things they can work on, he is proud of how they played.

Regarding how they did in the short yardage game, Taylor liked how they did overall. Felt like there some clean plays and then some stuff they need to improve on. Overall pretty good, but also stuff they can improve on.

Finally, Taylor praised the weapon that David Bailey is on defense. Just what a big part of their defense he is and how versatile he is. Definitely a guy who is a cornerstone of their defense.

Switching gears to Scotty Edwards, he said he had fun getting the sack that he got off that blitz against Hawaii. He said he was excited when the play was called and that they got the look that he wanted. He was pumped to get his first career sack.

Edwards feels like Hawaii tested them well in terms of being a team that throws the deep ball. Facing the offense that Hawaii has was good preparation for USC. Just because they have a similar air it out style.

Edwards feels like Caleb Williams is an amazing player. They’re gonna have to bring pressure and throw the whole kitchen sink at him to contain him. A guy who can throw the deep ball. He feels like tackling fundamentals are going to be crucial.

Edwards is having fun with the defense that defensive coordinator Bobby April is installing because there’s a lot of different things they can do. He likes the way safeties are utilized with the ability to blitz and how aggressive it is. He likes how guys are able to play at different spots. He feels like the key is just getting more comfortable with the defense and getting better at it. The pass rush he feels is going to be key to their success.

Edwards is aware of the USC-Stanford rivalry. He said they are excited to play USC and have it in their minds what happened last year. All about treating this game like they would any other game and not over hyping it.

Edwards is enjoying playing under safeties coach Bob Gregory. He says Gregory really emphasizes playing physical and approaching with the mindset of being as violent and physical on the field as they can.

Edwards likes the challenge of creating a new identity as a secondary with so many guys leaving. He’s grateful for the guys who came before them and the opportunity to lean on each other in the room and trust each other on the field.

Moving on to Connor McLaughlin, he says it has been a good experience working with two offensive line coaches in Al Netter and Viane Talamaivao. He said he was a bit worried at first, but he likes the dynamic between the two and how it fosters an environment focused on technique and getting better. It’s been a really enjoyable experience for him so far.

McLaughlin feels like the offensive line left a lot of meat on the bone. He thinks there is room for a lot of improvement and that they will do a lot better this week against USC than they did against Hawaii.

McLaughlin said he’s enjoyed adjusting to the faster pace offense and all the conditioning behind it. He thinks what they do in practice does a really good job of emulating what it’s like in a game.

McLaughlin liked how Ashton Daniels played. He said he showed a lot of poise and did a good job of being calm for the offense. Going off that, he’s excited to be part of a young offense that has a lot of room for growth. He feels the key is playing to their standard and not worrying about what others expect of them.

McLaughlin said USC plays hard on defense. All about staying on the same page and trusting in each other. If they do that, he feels like all will work out.

Against Hawaii, McLaughlin said he was a lot more confident and relaxed than in previous games. Just in terms of staying steady and not letting nerves get to him, he feels like he made real strides against the Rainbow Warriors. It was a really good game for him from that standpoint.

McLaughlin said it is fun to have a rivalry game against USC this early in the season. The way he said it is “this is why you play college football.” 7:30 PM, prime time, packed out, that’s what you live for as a player.

Finally, McLaughlin as one who grew up in ACC country said he thinks it is good for Stanford to find a home in the conference. He said everyone is really excited about it. He said it’s going to be cool to play a lot more familiar faces from back home. He said everyone had faith in the administration and is glad they are going to the ACC.

