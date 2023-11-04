Before Saturday’s game at Washington State, Stanford head coach Troy Taylor, safety Mitch Leigber, and offensive lineman Levi Rogers spoke to the media to share their thoughts.

VIDEO: Stanford Football: Coach Taylor Weekly Press Conference | Washington State

Starting with Taylor, he was first asked about quarterback Ashton Daniels. Taylor praised Daniels for his demeanor, decision making, consistency, and athleticism. He feels like Daniels is doing a great job leading the team. Taylor also said he still has confidence in his number two quarterback Justin Lamson and his ability to run the ball.

On injuries, Taylor said they are hoping wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, running back Casey Filkins, and offensive lineman Simione Pale will be able to play. Since then, I have gotten an update on those guys. Details on the message boards.

On his team winning both of their games on the road, Taylor said he isn’t sure why that is. He said it’s something they would like to figure out, but they try to keep things as consistent as they can whether they be home or away. He does feel like Washington State will be a great challenge for them. Just a place with a great atmosphere, passionate fan base, tough team, and also in a remote location. Taylor has a lot of respect for the Washington State program and what they’ve been over the years.

On the ACC schedule, Taylor said he is excited for it. There are some cool places they are travelling to. Just all-around, he’s pumped about it. Exciting to see it start to materialize and see who they are playing. He is excited to see SMU in the conference and is glad that they’ll be facing them every year. Not to mention the recruiting side of getting into Texas.

On the running game, Taylor said they’ve faced good teams who are good at stopping the run. He did admit they need to do more to get out of the run game. You don’t want to drop back against teams too much. Want to have the right balance. He said they want to have bigger plays in the run game and do what they can to get going in that realm.

On the youth of his team, Taylor is pleased with how his guys are developing. The freshmen he feels are coming along just fine. He said those guys have done a nice job. Several guys who he named. He looks forward to seeing how they develop. He said they are constantly evaluating their guys and hoping to give guys an opportunity if the chance arises.

Taylor also addressed sign stealing. He says they hope to make more use of technology so that it is harder for teams to sign steal. He said he is glad the NCAA is trying to address it.

On the defense, Taylor said he feels like at times they played well against Washington. He felt like there were some real improvements. Third downs he feels are a major focus. Just getting off the field on third down is something they are mindful of. That and stopping the run. He likes the work ethic of his guys and see how they progress this week.

Taylor praised his entire quarterback room for how supportive they are of each other. He knows how his guys are competitive and want to play, but at the same time, they’re guys who want to support the team. He also said Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson both get equal reps during practice, so that helps Lamson feel like he’s still involved.

On Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward, Taylor had great things to say about his creativity, vision, and ability to extend plays. Every week they know they are going up against good quarterbacks and Ward is no different. Taylor said Washington State has a great scheme that will test you.

On the aftermath of the fourth down call that didn’t go their way on offense last week, Taylor said we all have moments when we are not at our best. Even though he didn’t make the catch, Taylor said wide receiver Jayson Raines has been good all year for the team. Taylor felt like it was a mistake of aggression where he was trying to make something happen and went for a bit too much. He said they just move on to the next play and still have a lot of belief in Raines.

On Levi Rogers, Taylor said he’s been a very steadying presence for them up front on the offensive line. His experience is valuable. Just his consistency and durability. A huge part of what they are doing up front. He said he is thankful for what he brings.

On Washington State’s defense, he said they have really good players. He said they play hard, good corners, safeties, and are sound. He said they have their hands full. A well-coached defense that plays hard.

On wide receiver John Humphreys, Taylor said it’s an up-in-the-air situation regarding his return. As for linebacker David Bailey, Taylor said they are hoping he plays this week. Once again, more on that on the message boards.

As for Washington State and Oregon State not yet having a conference for the future, Taylor said it’s sad. Especially since they’ve invested a lot in football and have tried to do things the right way. He feels like they’ll land on their feet, but still a disappointing situation.

Taylor praised linebacker Teva Tafiti and how hard he has worked. He likes how physical, tough, and intelligent he is. He feels like Tafiti is getting better each and every week.

Moving on to Mitch Leigber, one thing he said they’ve been preaching is just starting fast and trusting the preparation and coaching. He feels like that’s something they’ve done better over the past few weeks. Starting fast, playing physical, and being consistent he said are the main things they’ve been working on.

Leigber talked about the fumble that Tafiti forced. Leigber said he was in the right spot to recover it. He gave Tafiti all the credit for his effort. Forcing turnovers he said is a major focus of the defense.

Under safeties coach Bob Gregory, Leigber said he’s enjoyed playing under him. A brilliant coach who knows a lot about the game. Leigber said Gregory preaches toughness and playing smart. Those are things they’re trying to bring and improve on. Leigber also likes how defensive coordinator Bobby April is dialing up blitz packages, so all around, he’s liking the defensive staff and how they are doing all they can to put them in positions to be successful.

On their road success, Leigber said they try to bring the same consistency and focus whether they are home or away. Treating road games like a business trip and trying to not be affected by the crowd. He knows Washington State is a tough environment. They’re just going to try to keep their cool and stay focused on the task at hand.

On embracing the one week season mentality, Leigber said the key to that is to just put the previous week behind you and learn from the mistakes you made and build on both the positives and negatives. Trusting the coaching, scheme, and trying to get ready to go 1-0 for the week.

Looking back on last season when he played running back, Leigber said it was a unique experience. He said it cool being able to get that opportunity to do whatever he can to help the team. He said it broadened his football outlook for sure just in terms of how he sees the game. Leigber said the toughest part of playing two-ways at this level would be more mental than physical. Just from the preparation side of things. That experience also helped him better understand running backs and what they want to do. Especially on the pass protection side of things. So, that’s made him a better safety as a result.

With regard to slowing down Wazzu, Leigber said they need to play their game, trust the coaching, and stick to the scheme. If they do that, he feels like they’ll be in as good of a position to win as possible.

Ending with Levi Rogers, he was first asked about their successes on the road. He said the biggest thing has been having an underdog mentality. But he doesn’t feel like they change things. At Colorado, there was a momentum shift, but he isn’t sure that was because they were on the road. He said every game they try to bring the same approach.

On the growth of the offensive line, Rogers said consistency and playing together is the biggest thing. He knows he’s had to be a leader out there as one of the veteran guys in the room. As the season has gone on, he feels like they’ve gotten tighter and done a better job of sticking together.

On his durability and not missing a snap, Rogers said it has meant a lot to him. He feels blessed that he’s been able to be that steadying rock for his team. Playing center he feels has been helpful for the guys because he’s been able to communicate to the rest of the offensive line. He feels like the more you play, the more you get a grasp of the game. He feels like that’s been a good thing to point out to the guys. He likes how smart everyone in the room is and how well educated they are. So that helps a ton.

Playing his high school ball in Washington, he is familiar with the Washington State program. He knows the kind of team they are, how hard they play, and the culture they have. He has a lot of respect for them and is excited for the fight.

On finishing the season strong, Rogers feels like it all starts with that one week season mentality. That mentality he feels is what’s keeping them going. He also likes how they are improving and getting better. The room for improvement motivates them, too. Playing teams like Washington close gives them hope and inspires them to keep going.

On quarterback Ashton Daniels, Rogers said he’s killing it. Doing a great job. The biggest thing for the offensive line is to give him time and if they do, they know he can make plays. A lot of confidence in Daniels and his abilities.

Rogers talked about former Cardinal standout Drew Dalman and all that he taught him and the rest of the offensive linemen during his time at Stanford. Rogers will reach out to him with questions on playing center. He loves watching him in the NFL and hopes to carry on that same tradition of excellence up front.

Finally, Dalman talked about his pre-game routine. He tries to keep things as consistent as possible. He doesn’t like to switch things up too much. He does have some superstitions like same socks and same food. He always tries to get a nap and a shower in, too.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com