In advance of Saturday’s game at Oregon State, Stanford head coach Troy Taylor, senior kicker Josh Karty, and senior linebacker Tristan Sinclair spoke to the media. Below are some notes on what they said.

Looking back on the win at Washington State, Taylor said he is proud of the grittiness of his team and how they played through it. The defense he felt was huge in terms of their ability to keep them in it and then the offense and special teams also found ways to step up when needed. The resolve of his team had him pleased.

Taylor said there are different ways to win and the most ideal is leading from wire to wire. While they haven’t had any wire to wire wins, the fact that they are figuring out how to win at all is big. He likes that they have some tangible results that they can point to, showing that they are making progress. Finding a way to win at the end of the day is the most important thing.

On going for it on 4th and 1, Taylor said it’s a feel thing. He said on one of them, he consulted with his team and they were all on board. He said he felt good about how Justin Lamson was running the ball. Just calculating the odds, it felt good to do so. Having Lamson behind center, they liked their chances to convert fourth downs. Taylor said what does make it hard is how automatic Josh Karty is since he’s close to automatic points. But it was a great feeling.

On the defense, Taylor said their coaches and players were really consistent in their preparation. And then players just continued to work and believe. When you put those things together, good things tend to happen.

Taylor was asked about why they didn’t knee the ball sooner and to his credit, he admitted that they made a mistake there. They then realized they could kneel on the next play and did so from there. That was refreshing to hear Taylor be so open and willing to admit a mistake.

On a lighter note, Taylor said he likes to play the piano and the team is 2-0 when he plays in the team hotel. He said that’s something they might need to keep on doing.

On tight end Sam Roush, Taylor said he has done a great job of working his way into the mix in terms of being targeted for passes. Taylor praised the way Roush has developed and gotten more comfortable. A kid who wants to be good in all aspects of playing the tight end position.

On the injury front, Taylor said wide receiver John Humphreys is not close to a return right now. Safety Alaka’i Gilman is day-to-day. They’ll see. And then safety Jimmy Wyrick is week-to-week. That’s the update on those three.

On his play calling and making the use of Lamson’s running and passing, Taylor said they are trying to utilize him in as many packages as possible. And then on the play where Lamson found Roush, Taylor credited both guys for stepping up and making a play.

On Oregon State, Taylor said the Beavers have a strong culture. They believe in what they do and are great at player development. Taylor said they are especially tough at home. Something special about their environment. Explosive and quick on offense and know how to run the ball. And then very sound and aggressive on defense. A team that won’t beat themselves.

On the road success and the fact that they have secured a winning record on the road, Taylor said it just shows how gritty and tough the team is. He’s proud of how they have responded on the road and how mentally tough they have been. Shows their ability to focus and show great resolve. He feels like the future is bright.

Taylor praised the way the Beavers run the ball and how good they are up front. Just their ability to develop guys and get guys to buy into their system. And then with a good defense, that allows them to be more patient with their running.

On their ability to keep converting with Justin Lamson running the ball, Taylor said execution is part of it, but a big part of it is Lamson’s toughness, resolve, physicality, and vision. A guy who just knows how to get the job done. While he won’t get the first down every time, Taylor has a lot of trust and confidence in him.

On Oregon State’s passing game, Taylor said it starts up front and then they have explosive wide receivers. Guys who are tough to get a hold of. He said they have everything they need to be an explosive offense and then given how good they are on defense; they can be patient on offense.

On the interception Ashton Daniels threw against Washington State, Taylor said it was a bad decision and it’s something they’ve addressed. That said, Taylor said Daniels as a whole has done a great job of taking care of the ball. He just made a mistake, but luckily the defense stepped up.

On safety Scotty Edwards, Taylor had great things to say about how he has played this season. Taylor likes how tough he is, his preparation, tackling, and engagement. A guy who gets better and better each week. He feels like Edwards embodies a lot of what they are looking for in their guys. That interception against Washington State was huge, too.

Moving on to Josh Karty, he was first asked about his special teams player of the week honor from last week. He said he finds out via social media or a teammate tells him or something. He said it’s not something he spends a lot of time worrying about, but at the same time, he does feel like it’s an honor. It means a lot to him. In many ways, being nominated he feels is the bigger honor.

On making kicks under pressure, Karty says it starts with a lot of trust in his teammates and those who are on the field goal unit. That’s where it starts. He said when you are in a high pressure situation, it helps a ton to have that support. Also, he said there’s a lot of pressure in every kick and that routine is key. He seems to feel that not making any kick be bigger than others is crucial, too.

Karty said going into the games, he doesn’t prepare too much for weather. He does try to get ready for a few different scenarios. Rain is something he’s used to. He feels like rain can actually help because it can tell you where the wind is blowing. He tries to keep his mentality the same. In many ways, he thinks the long snapper and holder have a tougher job with respect to weather.

Karty said having a new holder in Connor Weselman has gone smoothly because of the work they’ve put in together. He appreciates how Weselman has valued the holding side and taken that part of his game seriously. And then as a whole, he feels like the entire specialists room is really good. A great vibe and tremendous belief in each other.

Karty did say he’d like to kick in snow. He hasn’t had a chance to kick in a real snow game. That’s something he’s always wanted to experience.

On the NFL, Karty said that is the goal and the dream. He does believe in his NFL potential. But at the same time, he’s focused on finishing the season strong and then worrying about that once he has to worry about it. One thing that he kinda joked about is rooting for field goals to happen when maybe his friends want to see a touchdown. He admires the top NFL kickers and likes to analyze them in real time.

On fellow kicker Emmet Kenney and helping him through his injury, Karty said the big thing he helped Kenney with is just knowing he doesn’t need to overwork himself too much. He said the injury he had was due to overuse of the same muscles. So, just helping him know how to prepare and approach the kicking game is the biggest thing he’s done to help him. He said Kenney is doing much better at taking care of his body.

Lastly with Karty, he shared his insights on his soccer background and how that helped him with football. Also where they are most different. That was interesting to learn about.

Ending with Sinclair, he felt like what they did well at Washington State was playing hard, moving to the ball, pursuit, violence, and improving their tackling in the second half. He likes how they played in terms of being consistent with what they wanted to do.

Sinclair felt like they weren’t worried about the offense struggling. He said they have a mindset of embracing the challenge and just enjoying the process of going out there. He praised the entire defense for how they made plays.

Sinclair said Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward is very elusive. He said they knew he was going to be elusive and not be easy to contain. All comes down to preparation and sticking to their principles as a defense.

Sinclair likes what transfer linebacker Gaethan Bernadel has brought to the defense. Just his work ethic and consistency in terms of his passion and work ethic. He likes the leader he is on the defense and enjoys playing next to him.

In terms of what matters most statistically outside of the win, Sinclair said the thing they most look at as a defense is yards per carry. Especially for the linebackers. That and how they do on third down. Those two things.

On the win at Washington State, Sinclair said everyone was pleased with the defensive performance as a whole. He said the coaches were positive about how they played. But at the same time, they know there are things they can improve on. Learn from it and get better for the next week. Not being stuck in the past.

Sinclair said when they get to the red zone, something the coaches talk about is one play at time. All about winning that one play. Not letting a bad play get you down. Just move on to the next play. Especially in the red zone where you can maybe force a field goal or turnover on downs. Next play, best play is the mentality.

On Oregon State, Sinclair said they are aware of how well Oregon State runs the ball. He said the linebackers are juiced up for this game as a result. Air it out teams aren’t as fun to face for his position. He also said they have a unique environment at Corvallis. A gritty environment that he always likes playing in. A hostile environment, but that’s how he likes it.

On getting used to hitting, Sinclair half-joked that one of their coaches said they have to get in a bad mood. He said that’s something he tries to do. He’s trained himself to do it. And then just in general, he’s always liked the contact and likes defense.

On finishing the season with a winning road record, Sinclair said it’s a testament to how hard they’ve worked and the character of the guys in the locker room.

Finally, Sinclair praised the way defensive coordinator Bobby April has prepared and studied the opponent. He loves his play calling and how smart he is. He said the play calling has been fun this year and crucial to the defensive success of the team. He trusts that April will put them in a good position.

