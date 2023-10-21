Earlier this week, Stanford head coach Troy Taylor along with wide receiver Bryce Farrell and safety Alaka’i Gilman shared their thoughts on last week’s win at Colorado and this week’s home game against UCLA, which will kick off at 7:30 PM PT on ESPN and KNBR 1050 AM radio.

Note: Taylor’s remarks start shortly before the 7:00 mark.

VIDEO: Stanford Football: Coach Taylor Weekly Press Conference | UCLA

Taylor started off by praising his players’ ability to stay grounded and remain the same group they are day in and day out. He said he hasn’t seen any difference as a result of the win at Colorado. He likes the fact that they are consistent in that regard.

Taylor liked how his team’s pass protection was in the second half at Colorado as that gave quarterback Ashton Daniels more time to make his throws. And then also commended the defense and how they stepped things up. Getting short fields was one other specific that came to mind as well. Just all-around, he liked how his team played on both ends.

On the first half at Colorado in which they went down 29-0, Taylor felt like execution was the main issue. They just weren’t executing at the level they wanted. He felt like Colorado took advantage of their miscues and then the defense was on the field too long. The second half, that obviously changed. Taylor really credits the second half turnaround to the team staying together and not pointing fingers. He feels like on defense, they brought more pressure and guys did a better job of zeroing in on their assignments. He has full confidence in defensive coordinator Bobby April and the entire defensive staff.

On Daniels, Taylor liked the way he made throws under duress and avoided sacks. He felt like Daniels made good decisions with the ball, which allowed them to stay in the game and make the comeback that they did. Taylor said a lot of avoiding sacks is on the quarterback and Daniels did a good job of that. Taylor likes how consistent Daniels is and how he stays the same. Taylor also liked the way quarterback Justin Lamson ran the ball.

On the quarterback position, it sounds like from what Taylor said that they’ll continue to use both Daniels and Lamson. Really a week-to-week situation. So, while Daniels played well, Lamson will continue to be in the rotation to get snaps.

On wide receiver Elic Ayomanor’s 294 receiving yard and three touchdown performance at Colorado, Taylor said they knew Ayomanor was fast given their metrics, but what was a bit of a pleasant surprise was seeing him translate that into the game. Taylor feels like that all comes down to confidence and so to see Ayomanor have that confidence was great.

Taylor said there were a number of plays where Ayomanor was number one in the progression and they were looking to him but prepared to go elsewhere if needed. But a lot of the time Ayomanor won his man-to-man battles a lot and that was the way Colorado wanted to play. And so when he’s winning those battles, that’s going to free things up for him.

On UCLA, Taylor said their quarterback room is talented and then their running backs are a challenge. Just an all-around explosive offense. And then a great defensive line. Really good pass rushers. So across the board, Taylor said UCLA is a challenge. Running the ball on them will be tough. The quarterbacks pose a challenge because you don’t know who will be playing when. A team that has a lot of weapons that you have to account for.

On the injury front, Taylor said tight end Benjamin Yurosek is week-to-week while wide receiver John Humphreys is not expected to play. I’ve already posted an update on Humphreys on the message boards, so you can always go there or ask me on there what the deal is. But the nut of it is I don’t think we’ll be seeing him for the rest of the month. Beyond that, it’s anybody’s guess of as to when/if he’ll be back. Maybe an early November return, but really a situation where it’s up-in-the-air.

On their running game against UCLA, Taylor said you they have to find a way to get something going in that area. Otherwise UCLA will just blitz them. The key is to not get too far behind. You want to stick around and be close so you can continue to run. That’s really the key.

On being part of an historic comeback at Colorado, Taylor said you’re so focused throughout the entire game. Once it’s over, that’s when it hits you. That’s when you can finally enjoy it and recognize how unique it is. He said it is significant and a game he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

Taylor praised the amazing catch that Elic Ayomanor had against Travis Hunter where he grabbed the ball from the back of Hunter’s helmet. He said you see a lot of times where it looks like a guy might make such a catch, but it doesn’t come through. To see Ayomanor actually come through like he did was pretty special for him to see. Especially with it being in overtime.

Finally, Taylor had great things to say about the poise of his team, crediting David Shaw for building a culture of guys remaining calm in their demeanor win or lose. Taylor is happy to have inherited a group of guys who have that kind of mentality and character.

Moving on to Bryce Farrell, he said it was nice to find the end zone against Colorado personally. On the touchdown reception, he said it was a play they drew up earlier in the week. He said Daniels made a great throw, lobbed it up, and made it easy for him.

On the win at Colorado, Farrell said everyone was fired up after. Lots of smiles and excitement. Mayhem, but in a good way. Just from the top to the bottom of everyone in the locker room was ecstatic and Farrell said it’s a feeling they needed to have after all they’ve gone through.

On maintaining belief when down 29-0 on the road, Farrell said they focus on themselves and keep believing in each other. He said that’s the key to pulling off such an amazing comeback on the road. Just keeping that belief and taking things play by play.

On those jet sweeps, Farrell said he’s the guy who is lucky enough to run it and be that guy. He likes doing it. He has fun with it as it gives him an important way to impact the game.

As a unit, Farrell likes how the wide receivers are looking. He said they have a lot of young guys with unbelievable talent. He loves the upside that Elic Ayomanor has and knew from day one what he was capable of doing. He said nobody was surprised to see Elic play the way he did in Colorado. He likes the way the room is looking and the way everyone is getting better.

Farrell said finding the end zone at Colorado for the first time was huge and then from there they were able to build. He said scoring touchdowns gives everyone confidence.

Being from So Cal, Farrell said it is fun to face the hometown team. He grew up going to UCLA games, so given that, this game is a bit more special to him than other games. Farrell said their front seven is going to present some challenges, but he is excited for the opportunity to face them.

Farrell praised the coaches for helping them stay focused on the next game. Not getting too high and not getting too low. He said all focus is on the Bruins now after having such an historic comeback.

Farrell said the whole team is more in shape than they were last year thanks to the way they practice. Going hurry up has helped a lot in that regard. He feels like that is what enabled them to stay strong and comeback on the road in altitude. He likes the way Troy Taylor is having them practice as it prepares them to play well late in games.

Farrell is excited that his brother Chase is coming to Stanford. He would love the chance to play alongside him at Stanford next year. Gotta see how that shakes out, but regardless he will always be there for his brother.

Ending with Alaka’i Gilman, he was first asked about his interception in the end zone at Colorado that set up the game winning drive. He said the play call came a little late and that he was supposed to blitz. But then he decided to adjust and stay in coverage. They played man coverage and it all worked out. He felt like Lance Keneley was instrumental on that play. He felt like the chemistry was great and that it was their time to have a bit of luck go their way.

Gilman said the vibe was very different at halftime versus at the end of the game. The end of the game they were a lot happier and more excited. He said at halftime they had a come to Jesus kinda moment where they knew they had to step up and that’s what they did.

Gilman had great things to say about how the coaching staff prepared them. Just in terms of getting them ready for the different looks that they were going to see. Gilman also is pleased with how the cornerbacks are looking. Specifically Collin Wright and Zahran Manley. He feels like both guys are doing a wonderful job of getting better along with J’Shawn Frausto-Ramos. The secondary he feels is clicking.

Against UCLA’s run game, Gilman feels like they have to be gap sound. Going against hard runners, he feels the best thing you can do is swarm the football. That’s the most important thing they can do.

Finally, Gilman said they got great support from the campus community after their win. He likes how close the Stanford community is and the way that everyone is happy for them and the momentum they are building. That support means a lot.

