In advance of Saturday’s home game against #5 Washington, Stanford head coach Troy Taylor, junior defensive lineman Anthony Franklin, and sophomore tight end Sam Roush spoke to the media. Below are some thoughts and notes.

The first question Taylor was asked about was penalty avoidance. Taylor said the post-whistle penalties are something they talk a lot about. Playing to the whistle and not playing after the whistle. On the holding penalties, he said there is great disparity there. Fundamentals is the key. He said their goal is to be the smartest team and with the amount of penalties they had against UCLA, they did not achieve that. Looking back on the UCLA game, aside from penalties, Taylor said they need to start faster. He said they’ll mix things up in practice and try to get guys a little fresher. You can’t get in a hole and find yourself down by a lot in the first half and expect to win. Executing is something they need to be better at.

On Washington’s quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., Taylor said he’s really good. A special player. He said he first saw him at Indiana and was really impressed with him. He said he is blown away with his vision and ability to make decisions under pressure. Great accuracy. As good as they come. Taylor said this is probably one of the most experienced teams in the country. A lot of talent and experience. That’s what’s going to make Washington difficult to stop.

On Washington’s struggles against Arizona State, Taylor said the Sun Devils did a good job of forcing turnovers and putting pressure on the Huskies. He said some of Washington’s receivers might have been nicked up. He said Washington’s defense was really good. But good teams find ways to win. He said they are looking at that tape and trying to glean anything that they can.

On quarterback snap distribution, Taylor said he has confidence in both Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson. They get pretty even snaps throughout the week and it’s all about seeing how the game goes. Taylor said they plan on playing Daniels more, but it is conditional on how the game goes. They have confidence in both guys and it continues to be a situation where both guys are expected to be ready to go.

On Daniels’ development, Taylor said it’s been tough for him due to inconsistent protection. So, he’s really proud of the way Daniels has responded to that adversity. On the interception that he threw, Taylor said Daniels was making the right throw by giving Tiger Bachmeier a chance. He feels like Daniels is doing a great job of sticking to the game plan, making smart throws, and being tough.

Taylor said he feels like on any given Saturday, anyone can win. Just being around the game long enough he realizes that. At the same time, the margin for error is thin and you can’t expect to win if you don’t play your best football. So, it’s all about execution and giving yourself a chance. If you don’t execute, you don’t have a chance. If you do, you have a chance. That seems to be his philosophy and approach.

On the run game, Taylor said he knows it’s important to have an improved and better running attack. While he likes to throw the ball, he does want to get the running game going as much as possible. With Casey Filkins returning this week, he hopes that will improve things.

On Washington’s defense, he said across the board they are really good. Especially on the ends. That’s the part that he feels is especially talented.

On injuries, the only things Taylor confirmed were that Filkins should be back and tight end Benjamin Yurosek is a “question mark.” So I guess we’ll just have to see on Yurosek.

On the special teams, Taylor said his guys have done a good job in special teams. They’re looking to improve it. All about winning the field position battle and having bigger returns. They’re attempting to get those and feel like they can improve.

On wide receiver Mudia Reuben, Taylor likes how he is developing and feels like he has a lot of raw talent. Considering his soccer background, he still has room to grow, but is making a lot of good strides. As for freshman wide out Tiger Bachmeier, Taylor likes how he is progressing well, too. Just the way he has come in during the spring and been able to come in right away and make plays for the team. Both guys are progressing well and should look to get better.

Moving on to Anthony Franklin, he blocked a field goal against UCLA. He said he and Tobin Phillips felt the guard was giving up ground and they’ve been working on elevating. They followed through on their training and practice. Thankfully for him, it paid off.

Franklin said it’s fun to play against elite quarterbacks. All about focusing and being studious in their film. They like the challenge.

On the defensive line, Franklin feels like they’ve played physical. He is proud of the way the young guys have stepped up. He like the direction that the group is trending in. He feels like the room is very tight knit.

Franklin said he’s added focus to his game. That’s something defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej has preached. He really appreciates how that has been highlighted and he feels like that has made him a better defensive lineman.

On Washington’s offense, Franklin said on the defensive line, they are focusing on the offensive line though he did acknowledge he’s aware of the talent they have on the offensive line across the board. He said Arizona State gave them some hope that if they can go out and make plays, they could maybe pull off the upset. He feels like that game showed Washington is beatable.

On defensive coordinator Bobby April, Franklin said he is loving playing under him. He loves the energy he is bringing and the way he is putting them in positions to succeed. All about following through on his coaching and putting his advice to work.

Franklin said the big thing they need to do is stay in the moment and start faster. He feels like starting fast and putting pressure on the quarterback is going to be key.

Ending with Sam Roush, he said the mood of the guys is disappointed with what happened against UCLA, but they are all looking ahead to Washington. Treating it like a one game season and putting their best foot forward. They believe they can beat anyone on any given day. So the belief remains high regardless of how Arizona State did against Washington. They are excited to face a top five team and feels like the game is gonna be hype. At the same time, he doesn’t wanna let it get to his head. Just stay focused and in the moment.

Roush said whether or not Yurosek is in or out, he’s doing whatever he needs to do to help the team. It doesn’t matter if he’s more of a receiver or blocker in terms of what he prefers. He just wants to do what is best for the team. When Yurosek is out, he does get more touches as a result. Somebody has to fill that void.

Roush said tight ends have a lot on their plate, but they have great coaching. He said they know what to look for and have a great scouting report. All about focusing on your weaknesses and not letting your strengths slip up. Blocking is an area he is especially trying to get better at along with just being more consistent.

On Washington’s defense, Roush said they’re a very experienced team. That makes them tough. He said they have good edges that pass rush well. A big and physical team. All about trying to find ways to exploit any weaknesses they have.

Roush said he is proud to be a tight end at Stanford and be part of a program that has a rich tradition of strong tight ends. He said it means a lot and he is thankful for the tight ends of yesteryear who come back to say hi. Roush also said he is the one who thought up the idea for the tight ends to wear glasses.

Roush closed with explaining the story behind his Canton Bulldogs shirt. One of the earliest pro football teams. Watch the very end of the interview to learn more about that.

