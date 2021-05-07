CardinalSportsReport - Tremayne pushing to be a starter after breakout season in smaller role

Former walk-on wide receiver Brycen Tremayne made several impressive, impactful plays last season and his emergence out of the pool of walk-ons before the season was a welcome development.

Tremayne wants to be more than good depth or a role player in situations where his 6-4 build gives him an advantage over defensive backs. His goal is to be a starter alongside Michael Wilson and he spoke about that and more with the media Thursday night.