No. 5 Stanford's pitching shut down Washington all weekend and finished the sweep with a dominant 6-1 win that showcased the strengths of the Cardinal. Stanford (24-5, 10-2) went 4-0 in the week after dropping its home series versus No. 1 UCLA, its only series loss of the season. The Cardinal allowed only six runs combined in the week's four games. Head coach David Esquer made a change to the starting rotation and tinkered some more with the struggling lineup. Stanford's pitching staff had a rough weekend against the Bruins -- giving up 21 runs and 25 hits in the final two games -- but that lineup awoke from its slumber to swing loud bats. UCLA swept No. 8 ECU this weekend and is clearly a special team this year. The Cardinal pitchers faced average college competition this week and it was good medicine for their confidence. How the rotation and bullpen looks different now was the top storyline of the week.

Matthiessen a starter, Palisch back to bullpen

Will Matthiessen replaced Jacob Palisch as the Saturday starter and was an immediate success. He struck out nine in four innings and allowed two earned runs. Palisch was exceptional during his freshman season in a relief role and no situation was too difficult for him last year. He transitioned to starter this season and never looked comfortable. After the series loss to UCLA, Esquer said the pitching strategy for Saturdays needed to change. Enter Matthiessen, the sweet-swinging DH is Stanford's top hitter and, like Palisch, was exceptional as a pitcher two years ago during his freshman season. His performance Saturday against the Huskies was an encouraging sight for the coaches trying to push the right buttons. Palisch entered the game in the fifth inning and there was a noticeable difference for the sophomore on the mound. He cruised through three innings and allowed only one hit. If Palisch's return to the bullpen gets him back on track then he and Austin Weiermiller will give Stanford a formidable duo of lefties the Cardinal can call on in relief. Stanford's bullpen is set up to do well down the stretch. Jack Little is back to being rude to hitters (seven saves, 31 strikeouts and six walks in 23.0 IP) and freshman Cody Jensen (19 strikeouts and three earned runs allowed in 18 IP) is the closer in waiting.

Some of the tinkering with the lineup is working

Before the UCLA series Esquer moved Kyle Stowers from his familiar perch in left field to center field. This was part of a maneuver to get Nick Brueser in the lineup. He became the right fielder and Brandon Wulff moved to left. Stowers was gold-glove caliber in the field against the Bruins, including a diving catch that went a long way to help Stanford win the series opener. He also caught a fly ball near the left field wall at a sprint when he moved over for a defensive substitution in the same game. That weekend wasn't a fluke. He confidently patrolled center field against the Huskies.

T5 | @KyleStowers flashes the leather to start the 5th.

🌲: 3

🐕: 2#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/EK5A0wWgoQ — Stanford Baseball (@StanfordBSB) April 14, 2019

Stowers embraced a second move this week. Esquer put him at leadoff to try to get the left-handed power hitter more at-bats and back in the swing of things after a slow start. He hit two home runs from that spot this week and had seven total hits. He had seven RBI and scored four runs. Maverick Handley moved down to second in the order and enjoyed a productive week as well. Brandon Wulff is bashing home runs from the No. 3 spot (a team leading eight)and Matthiessen has maintained the top batting average and OBP numbers all season. In conjunction with the top of the lineup settling into a new order, Andrew Daschbach is finding his mojo. He is hitting .291 now and had two RBI Sunday. Stanford is hitting only .261 as a team but is still averaging six runs a game. That isn't much for many college teams but for the Cardinal its plenty.

The Cardinal have their way of winning