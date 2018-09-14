It was the second visit for Hatchett, who is a national offensive tackle recruit who has visited Alabama and other top programs since his first stop at The Farm March 12. That visit was a great success.

Hatchett watched the Cardinal beat USC 17-3 Saturday. He was able to be with the team during their final preparations for the game, listen to former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and he was joined by his mother, who made the trip for the first time.

"In the offensive team meeting I liked how they went through each one of the first few scripted plays. They would show the defensive formation on the screen and the quarterback would call out an individual play and then all of the positions would make their calls off of that. It was pretty cool how the players took ownership in that meeting. The offensive line position meeting was short and sweet. Coach Carberry didn’t give a real pep talk or anything, but instead he reminded the guys that they were ready for the game because of their preparation and to fall back on their training.

"Dr. Rice really spoke about taking advantage of the time we have now in high school to prepare for college. She emphasized to work hard in areas that you need improvement and don’t be afraid to ask for help. She was pretty inspirational and it was really cool to meet her.

"I felt pretty comfortable being on campus and around the coaches since I had already been there before and have had the opportunity to talk to the coaches several times. It was really good for my mom to be there so she could see things for herself and get to know the coaches and ask them questions. She was very impressed with everything."