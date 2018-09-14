Top 2020 targets Geirean Hatchett and Chris Tyree recap visit
Stanford hosted several of its top 2020 targets with offers and Cardinal Sports Report has comments from consensus four stars Geirean Hatchett and Chris Tyree.
It was the second visit for Hatchett, who is a national offensive tackle recruit who has visited Alabama and other top programs since his first stop at The Farm March 12. That visit was a great success.
Hatchett watched the Cardinal beat USC 17-3 Saturday. He was able to be with the team during their final preparations for the game, listen to former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and he was joined by his mother, who made the trip for the first time.
"In the offensive team meeting I liked how they went through each one of the first few scripted plays. They would show the defensive formation on the screen and the quarterback would call out an individual play and then all of the positions would make their calls off of that. It was pretty cool how the players took ownership in that meeting. The offensive line position meeting was short and sweet. Coach Carberry didn’t give a real pep talk or anything, but instead he reminded the guys that they were ready for the game because of their preparation and to fall back on their training.
"Dr. Rice really spoke about taking advantage of the time we have now in high school to prepare for college. She emphasized to work hard in areas that you need improvement and don’t be afraid to ask for help. She was pretty inspirational and it was really cool to meet her.
"I felt pretty comfortable being on campus and around the coaches since I had already been there before and have had the opportunity to talk to the coaches several times. It was really good for my mom to be there so she could see things for herself and get to know the coaches and ask them questions. She was very impressed with everything."
The elite athlete from Virginia made his first trip to Stanford and the Cardinal are the only West Coast program he is seriously considering at the moment. Stanford is in a competitive recruiting contest with Virginia Tech, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State and Oklahoma for the versatile speedster.
Tyree doesn't appear to be in a rush to make a decision, is a good student and he knows the Cardinal have made him a priority.
"The highlights for me was getting to see how beautiful the campus was, meeting Coach Shaw, and spending time with the staff here.
"I did not spend the night on campus but got a chance to come back on Sunday to spend more time with the coaches and learn more about Stanford. As far as my comfort level being so far away from home, once I was actually on campus it did not feel like it was all the way on the West Coast. I would not have a problem going to school that far from home.
"I was very interested in Stanford before the trip and I think the visit definitely confirmed my interest. I think what surprised me the most is how big the campus really is. There is actually a hospital and a mall on campus.
"On Sunday, I was able to sit down and talk about admissions process, and I took a tour of campus and the football facilities.
"Coach Shaw is really down to earth and was easy to talk to. I actually talk to Coach Gould all the time but it was really nice to get to sit with him and watch film and talk about the offense a little. I can tell he really cares about the development of his players.
"I was relieved to find out that I am on a great path to meet the admissions criteria. I think this was the first time a school ever talked to me about what is required academically in order to be admitted. As of right now, I am not 100% sure what I would like to pursue as a degree."