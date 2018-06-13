Stanford does not have a commit in Rivals' new Top 250, but with only two verbal pledges so far in a class that could reach the max of 25 there are recruits on the list with whom the Cardinal are doing well. Four star cornerback Salim Turner-Muhammad and three star wide receiver Colby Bowman did not get rating bumps into the Top 250. But both are just outside of it and have a great chance to show at The Opening Finals why they should join the club. Bowman and Turner-Muhammad will compete against many of the best athletes in their class at the event in Frisco, Texas that runs from June 30 to July 3. Who on the Rivals 250 list might join Turner-Muhammad and Bowman?



Top 100 Candidates

There are three top-100 recruits who Stanford has the best chance to sign: No. 56 Stephen Herron (OLB), No. 69 Austin Jones (RB) and No. 98 Hudson Henry (TE). Stanford is in the top five for Jones and Henry. Herron, a Michigan commit, has said in recent interviews that he is considering an official visit to Stanford and that the Cardinal coaches have never given up recruiting him. Jones visited Stanford twice during the spring and has a great relationship with Stanford's coaches, especially position coach/area recruiter Ron Gould. Jones feels like a priority on Stanford's board and it's easy to see why. He is a dynamic playmaker and also has good receiving skills that he's shown in 7-on-7 play. Henry had a fantastic spring visit to Stanford and the Cardinal may be the top contender to make the University of Arkansas legacy leave his home state. Henry is deeply impressed by the quality of people on Stanford's staff and the Cardinal's reputation as a pipeline program for tight ends to reach the NFL . Stanford is still pursuing No. 73 Nick Cross (Safety) and No. 88 Sean Rhyan (OT), but it is likely an uphill battle to land either. Stanford needs to get Cross on campus and wow the DeMatha Maryland prospect who just visited Alabama. Rhyan visited Stanford in the spring and it was his second time on campus. He appears to be genuinely interested in the Cardinal.

Top 250 Candidates