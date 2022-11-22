This past weekend, Stanford and their fanbase have had to put up with stories of the “The Play” from the 1982 Big Game given that it happened 40 years ago. Cal erected a statue to commemorate “The Play” outside of their stadium, it was Joe Starkey’s final Big Game as an announcer, etc. While both schools played a role in that amazing moment in Big Game history, Cal definitely gets the better end of the stick since they are the team that won that game. And on top of all that, Cal kept The Axe in Berkeley with their 27-20 victory. This past weekend was all Cal and honoring “The Play.” Great for Cal, not so much for Stanford.

But while “The Play” is the most famous event in Big Game history, there is another moment called “The Revenge” of that play that is, in my opinion, a more impressive sequence of events occurring in the final 17 seconds of the 1990 Big Game in Berkeley.

With 17 seconds to go in the 4th quarter, Stanford was down 25-18 with the ball on the Cal 19. It was 2nd and 10. After receiving the snap, Jason Palumbis connected with Ed McCaffrey for a touchdown in the front right corner of the end zone. This made it a 25-24 game with 12 seconds left on the clock.

After McCaffrey’s touchdown, Stanford head coach Dennis Green elected to go for a 2-point conversion to win the game. After a brief delay due to debris being thrown onto the field, Stanford failed to convert as Palumbis rolled right and had his pass intercepted by John Hardy, keeping it at a 25-24 lead for Cal. At this point, Cal fans rushed the field in a mad panic, thinking they had won the game even though there were 12 seconds left. At this point, all that could save Stanford was recovering an onside kick and making magic happen from there.

Due to the delay caused by the Cal fans, players, and staff rushing the field, Cal was called for a 15 yard penalty. This made it so that Stanford was attempting their onside kick from the 50 yard line instead of the 35. On the onside attempt, the ball hit a Cal player, hit a few more bodies, and eventually was recovered on the 37 yard line by Dan Byers with 9 seconds to go. Stanford had life.

On their first play of this new drive, Palumbis dropped back and threw an incomplete pass to the right side of the field. However, there was a flag on the play and Cal was called for roughing the passer as Palumbis took a late hit after throwing the ball. This advanced the ball to the Cal 22 yard line with 5 seconds left in the game. Cal head coach Bruce Snyder was in a state of shock, having a tough time processing what was unfolding.

With it only being a 39 yard attempt, Stanford kicker John Hopkins came on and drained the game-winning field goal, leaving no time left on the clock. This made it an improbable 27-25 victory for Stanford as it was now a sea of red and white engulfing the field as opposed to a sea of blue and gold. Cal was dumbfounded as to what had just happened.

While it’s certainly true that what happened in 1982 is the most famous moment in Big Game history, that doesn’t mean it’s more incredible than what happened in 1990. “The Play” is amazing because it was one play where everything came together. “The Revenge” is amazing because it’s a crazy sequence of plays that led to a Stanford victory despite them being down by 7 points with 17 seconds to go. Stanford basically pulled off a football version of Reggie Miller’s 8 points in 8.9 seconds at Madison Square Garden.

If I have to pick between a crazy play or a crazy sequence of plays that decides a game, I’m going with the crazy sequence every single time. More had to go right for Stanford to win this game. Cal just needed one play to go their way. And then not to get too technical, but upon replay review, “The Play” in 1982 wouldn’t have counted in an era of instant replay. The knee was down and then the fifth lateral was a forward pass.

As for “The Revenge”, none of that would have been called back if instant replay were available for use: McCaffrey’s touchdown would have counted, the onside kick would have stayed with Stanford, and the late hit wouldn’t have been reviewable and even if it were reviewable, it was still a late hit anyways. And then finally, the kick was good. That crazy sequence beats one crazy play. It is what it is.

The other piece of this that makes “The Revenge” even crazier is that Cal fans, players, and staff rushing the field basically cost Cal the game. When the Stanford band came onto the field, it didn’t cost Stanford the game. Sure, the Stanford band gets a lot of flak for coming onto the field, but they did so after thinking the knee was down and the clock was expired. And their flags were waved off because Cal scored the touchdown. They played a humorous, entertaining role in “The Play”.

In “The Revenge”, Cal fans rushed the field with no time going off the clock as it was an untimed 2-point conversion. They should have known not to rush the field and on top of that, they should have had “The Play” fresh on their minds. This resulted in a 15 yard flag that set up an onside kick from the 50 yard line, which then was able to lead to Stanford quickly getting into field position to kick the game winning field goal.

At the end of the day, when you compare both side by side and compare them purely on which moment was crazier, more improbable, and even more of a choke job by the losing team, “The Revenge” takes the cake. And it’s not even close.

