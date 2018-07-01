Hornibrook is Stanford's second offensive line commit and the Malvern Prep rising senior had offers from Clemson, Wisconsin and other schools throughout the country. But after two visits to Stanford it was clear to Hornibrook that his home away from home would be at Stanford.

Stanford's stellar recruiting weekend came to a close with the commitment of Pennsylvania offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook , who called Cardinal offensive line coach Kevin Carberry Saturday to deliver the news.

"I knew I was going to commit to Stanford after the second visit. I really liked it," he said. "Staying with the players (during the second visit) helped a lot because I could ask them questions about Stanford. They helped out a lot. Also, getting more one-on-one time with Coach Carberry, Coach (Tavita) Pritchard and Coach (David) Shaw made me realize I wanted to go to Stanford."

Hornibrook went on a 10-day service trip to Peru and when he got back he gave himself some time to let his mind settle to be sure he still felt the same way about Stanford. He remained confident that Stanford was the choice.

Coach Carberry was "very excited" to get the news, Hornibrook said. He also called Shaw to give the Cardinal head coach an even better weekend of recruiting news that already included commits from top-100 running back Austin Jones and defensive backs Nicolas Toomer and Kyu Kelly.

It shouldn't be a surprise that the people Hornibrook met at Stanford was the deciding factor, and not material things. Hornibrook's service trip to Peru involved a lot of work at schools and orphanages to build, paint or just interact with kids. He even wrote about that experience in one of the essays he finished for the Stanford application.

"How I fit with the school and the people there -- I think the quality of people at the school -- Stanford stuck out a lot in that way," he said. "I was really impressed by what Stanford had to offer. I decided to commit because I'm really intrigued by Stanford."

Carberry is recruiting Hornibrook to play either guard or tackle, which fits with his approach to develop versatility. He would like to make it out for one of Stanford's games and that it would be "awesome" to visit Stanford again.