The Big Game has been postponed to noon on Dec. 1 at Cal due to the unhealthy air quality in the Bay Area caused by the smoke from the devastating "Camp Fire" in Butte County.

It's rarer than it should be nowadays, but the common sense decision put football in its proper place, which is not at the center of the universe. Stanford also cancelled its men's basketball game Friday night versus Wofford and the women's basketball game against Ohio State Sunday.

Stanford will not reschedule those basketball games for this season. The postponement of the Big Game has a couple silver linings.

First, Stanford and Cal should take this as an opportunity to come together to encourage a "competition" for donations to help those affected by the historic fire that wiped out the town of Paradise, home to 27,000 people before the blaze.

Second, from strictly a football perspective it's a good thing for traditionalists to end the regular season with the Big Game. If Stanford beats UCLA Nov. 24 then the game at Cal will also determine if Stanford is the so-called "King of California". That title started about eight years ago when the Cardinal players took extra pride in sweeping the California schools. That has happened regularly under head coach David Shaw, but Stanford came up short last year with losses to USC (twice) and San Diego State.

That accomplishment wouldn't erase the disappointment of how the preseason goals of winning the conference were sunk after the losses to the Washington schools. But it's a better selling point for in-state recruiting that Stanford is still a top program in California. (Although, Fresno State may earn the title of top team in the state this season.)

This surprise "bye week" gives Stanford's lengthy list of injured players more time to heal. By this time next week it's more likely offensive stars Kaden Smith and JJ Arcega-Whiteside will be able to play at UCLA. Cal's defense is one of the best in the country and is playing at a high level. Stanford will need everything it has on offense to keep The Axe for the ninth straight year.

If Stanford can get Casey Toohill back on the field next week that will be significant for the pass rush at outside linebacker. Toohill's fast start to the season was derailed by an arm injury and he missed the Oregon State game. The shorthanded position group may have needed to call on the redshirting Loa Kaufusi and sophomore walk-on Caleb Phillips to play a few snaps if the game had been played this weekend.



