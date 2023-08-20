Stanford women’s basketball will have a familiar face on the sidelines this upcoming season as former assistant coach Tempie Brown is returning to The Farm for a second stint with the Cardinal. Brown previously was with Stanford from 2013-20 before taking a job in Michigan, working as athletic director for Okemos Public Schools.

"I am thrilled to return to Stanford and work with Tara, Kate and Katy," Brown said in the Stanford release. "More than that, I am eager to work and develop the players, both on and off the court, and help continue the program's legacy of success."

"We are very excited to have Tempie back at Stanford, absolutely thrilled she is rejoining our program," head coach Tara VanDerveer added. "Tempie brings an incredible amount of knowledge and experience with her, along with plenty of Stanford wisdom from her previous years on The Farm. Her enthusiasm towards the game and the program will certainly help us on and off the court."

For Stanford, the return of Brown means they’re getting someone who understands their culture and what they’re all about. Brown should have no trouble adjusting since she’s had this same position before for many years. It’ll be fun to see what the program accomplishes in Brown’s return.

