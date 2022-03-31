Tara VanDerveer looks ahead to Final Four against UConn
On Tuesday, Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer addressed the media in advance of Friday’s Final Four matchup against UConn. Below is a full transcription. TARA VANDERVEER: “Well, we're very excite...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news