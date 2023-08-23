Prior to the start of the 2023 season, Stanford women’s volleyball had six players named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Caitie Baird, Sami Francis, Kendall Kipp, Kami Miner, Elena Oglivie, and Elia Rubin. 15 players were selected to the team in total, which means Stanford comprises of over one third of the entire preseason team. Given that, it should be no shock that Stanford is picked by the coaches to repeat as Pac-12 champions in 2023. They are returning all of their core pieces from last year while also bringing in a talented recruiting class. What’s not to like?

While Stanford has their sights set on a national championship, it’s still an honor for them to be picked to win the Pac-12 while also having so many players named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 Team. It’s just one of those things you never take for granted.

Touching more on the players, Baird, Kipp, and Rubin are some of the best outside hitters in the country, Oglivie is one of the top liberos/defensive specialists, Miner is one of the top setters, and Francis is one of the top middle blockers. No matter what position it is, Stanford has somebody really good manning the fort. It’ll be fun to see how all six of these players do and what kind of impact they make on the team this season.

