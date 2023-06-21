Ahead of their international trip, Stanford women’s volleyball officially announced their incoming 2023 class: Julia Blyashov, a 6’3” outside hitter out of Cathedral Catholic in Carlsbad, California; Jordyn Harvey, a 6’1” outside hitter out of Bountiful High School in Salt Lake City, Utah; Koko Kirsch, a 5’9” defensive specialist out of El Toro High School in Trabuco Canyon, California; and Ipar Kurt, a 6’2” outside hitter out of The American Robert College of Istanbul in Istanbul, Turkey.

"We're excited to add this group to our program," head coach Kevin Hambly said in the team release. "They will add depth to an already talented roster and we are looking forward to integrating them into our gym and as a part of the Stanford community."

Blyashov and Harvey are both rated 5-star athletes by Vballrecruiter.com while Kurt is considered to be of 5-star status as well. This recruiting class is expected to provide immediate depth as well as step into the role of being the faces of the program in the coming seasons.

Looking ahead to the season, the Cardinal have their schedule already posted. A full breakdown of that is to come.

