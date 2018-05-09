Several productive players for Stanford in recent years arrived to The Farm without scholarship, eventually earning one by getting onto the field in a certain role or as a starter. The Cardinal expect to have 10 athletes walk on this summer. The most recent recruit to make that decision public was Nicholas Sligh, who also provided a well-spoken take about the walk-on program at Stanford after he visited in February. "Stanford has a unique approach to walk ons as they are provided many of the same experiences and resources as the scholarship athletes," he messaged Cardinal Sports Report. "It's a program that is built on character, so everybody treats everybody right, regardless of circumstances. "I have been able to talk to multiple walk-ons. They shared that it is an uphill climb being a walk-on; you have to work extremely hard to contribute and you are in a position where you probably have to work harder than the scholarship players, which is a unique challenge. Like walk-ons at any school, you really have to fight hard and earn anything that you get."

The center from Clarke Central in Athens, Georgia was committed to Yale, but he changed course to head West. Stanford will get the benefit of adding a prospect who had offers from most of the Ivy League and all three service academics. Sligh visited Stanford in February and at the time he described the experience as "phenomenal". Sligh actually committed to Yale not long after that visit, but while on The Farm he was able to meet Stanford's new offensive line coach, Kevin Carberry. This is what he told Cardinal Sports Report after that first meeting: "(He) is a guy who really cares about developing players. He is a very hard worker as a coach, and has an extremely high football IQ. He is going to do an incredible job of coaching and developing the offensive line, the OL is in very good hands for years to come."

Not many athletes walk onto a program with the statistics Le had during his career at Corona Del Mar. He finished his career with 43 receiving touchdowns, which was the Orange County record until Amon Ra St. Brown broke it. He had 2,751 career receiving yards, despite being a relative newcomer to the game when high school started and playing against solid competition. Le is a big receiver right now, but Stanford will put him with the tight ends. Le was brought to the attention of the Stanford coaches by former Cardinal quarterback Trent Edwards. Le didn't know that was the case until Edwards showed up Dec. 20 to watch Le.

TaeVeon Le and former Stanford quarterback Trent Edwards. Contributed

Trey LaBounty is an intriguing prospect for one noticeably big reason, he's a 6-foot-7 athlete with a lot of room to grow into that frame. He was recruited by Stanford to play defensive end, so he'll need put in a lot of work to be physically ready for the demands of the position. LaBounty had walk-on offers from most of the Pac-12 and was a serious rugby player throughout high school.

Jake is the son of former Cardinal great and NFL Hall of Fame safety John Lynch. Jake earned his own path to Stanford when he was admitted and chose to walk on. He finished his senior season at Cathedral Catholic with 61 tackles and 5.5 sacks from his outside linebacker position.

Tremayne didn't play receiver until his senior year of high school. Before then he was a quarterback at Venice High. He caught 44 passes for 827 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had offers from multiple Ivy League schools and was recruited as a walk-on at several Pac-12 programs.

Not your average long snapper at 6-5, Petrucci will work to follow in the footsteps of several recent Cardinal long snappers who went from walk-on to scholarship player. He was ranked as the No. 13 overall long snapper in the country by Chris Rubio.



No Rivals profile but still valued the same