This weekend is a critical one for Stanford on two fronts: The top-10 Cardinal aim to earn a major ealy season victory over USC and impress a number of top recruits in the process. It's a senior-heavy group but there are several prominent members of the 2020 class expected to attend as well. The committed prospects are: Austin Jones, Tristan Sinclair, Colby Bowman, Branson Bragg, Stephen Herron, Kyu Kelly and 2020 Bryce Farrell. Also, preferred walk-on commit Ryan Sanborn will be at the game. He's arguably the top kicking prospect in the 2019 class. It's a strong representation of the 2019 class with only commits Barrett Miller, Jake Hornibrook, Salim Turner-Muhammad and Nicolas Toomer unable to make it. It will be a reunion for several The Opening finalists. Jones, Sinclair, Bowman, Bragg and Herron attended the showcase of elite prospects. They were joined by several recruits profiled below: Joshua Pakola, Elijah Higgins and Chris Tyree. The coaches and committed recruits will be working together to convince the following recruits to join them on The Farm.



Stanford has been the favorite for Pakola for more than a year. The local product has visited Stanford multiple times and plans to announce a commitment to a school Jan. 19 at The Polynesian Bowl. Pakola may not be a commit, yet, but his presence among the group of visitors can only help Stanford build its class. He has an easy-going personality that brings people together. Also, he's a top talent, which doesn't go unnoticed by uncommitted players who want to join great teams. Pakola is technically an outside linebacker on Stanford's board but he'll get a long look to play defensive end in college.

It's a big win for Stanford to get Higgins back on campus. He had a great visit to Stanford in the spring and the Cardinal have long been either the leader or one of a couple strong favorites for the Texan. It may be a Florida vs. Stanford contest for the senior, who has made jumps up the Rivals ranking with each update. Higgins may find it looks familiar when he watches Stanford's JJ Arcega-Whiteside Saturday. Higgins brings a similar physical skill set and his strong build had some at The Opening Finals wondering if he'd be better as a tweener tight end. Stanford has a different view and that makes sense given how the Cardinal have used Arcega-Whiteside and Devon Cajuste before him.

Rouse visited Notre Dame for its season opening showdown with Michigan and loved the experience. That said, Stanford is in a strong position for the top student-athlete. This will be his fourth cross-country visit to Stanford and he has a strong relationship with position coach Kevin Carberry. The two spent an entire day together during his first visit in the spring and that really jump-started everything with Stanford and Rouse. He plans to announce a commitment to either Notre Dame or Stanford later this month.

Larrier camped at Stanford twice this summer and participated in drills at running back, wide receiver and cornerback. He does not have an offer, but the Sacramento native is a top student considering a top five of Air Force, Cal, Columbia, Oregon State, and Washington State. He also is an elite 400 runner in track and is considering competing in both sports in college.

Jones is an interesting recruit. He's an outstanding baseball player who also has several football offers (Fresno State and Arizona State). He would like to play both sports at his chosen school and has visited Stanford multiple times in the past year. He was at the June 19 camp and had a solid showing in front of the Stanford coaches.

Tyree describes Stanford as one of the schools recruiting him the hardest. He told Rivals' Adam Friedman that he has a good relationship with position coach Ron Gould. Tyree is one of the elite athletes in the 2020 class and won the distinction at The Opening Finals of being the fastest player in attendance. His favorite player growing up was Reggie Bush and he wants to emulate his game-breaking versatility. This will be a difficult recruitment for Stanford to win, which is why getting Tyree on campus the day after Thomas Dale plays a game is an encouraging indicator of his willingness to give Stanford a real shot. Virginia Tech is hard after him to stay home; Florida State was his childhood favorite and recruiting juggernauts Penn State, Michigan and Oklahoma also are listed as schools he likes early on.

Hatchett had a great visit to Stanford in March and was impressed by what the school had to offer and the quality of people on staff. The Stanford coaches made a couple visits up to Ferndale (Wash.) during the spring and have prioritized the lineman. Hatchett became a national recruit in the spring but this may once again be Stanford vs. Washington for an elite line prospect. The Cardinal have fared well in such contests since getting David DeCastro in 2008.

Humphreys is a Stanford legacy but his reputation is very much his own and he built it starting last season at Corona Del Mar. He was outstanding at several camps this summer and also performed well at Stanford's July 27 Friday Night Lights, which was his second visit to campus as a recruit. This is his third since the spring. Humphreys isn't a talker about recruiting but his actions speak loudly about his interest in the Cardinal. It's an exciting situation for Stanford to have Humphreys and Farrell on campus together. Farrell is a star at Oaks Christian and is unlikely to waver from his Stanford commitment considering it has been his dream school since he was 11. Stanford is in a favorable position to lock up a great 2020 wide receiver duo well before they're seniors in high school.