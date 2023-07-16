The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be in Australia and New Zealand this summer and the Stanford Cardinal will be well-represented as multiple former players will be participating.

For the United States, defender Alana Cook, defender Naomi Girma, defender Kelley O'Hara, forward Sophia Smith and midfielder Andi Sullivan will be competing. O’Hara will be playing in her fourth World Cup while the others will be making their World Cup debuts.

For New Zealand, defender Ali Riley will be competing in her fifth World Cup. Riley has been a consistent member of the New Zealand national team since her FIFA World Cup debut in 2007, which was held in China. In addition to her World Cup appearances, Riley has played in three Olympics. She has truly had an outstanding career.

For Ireland, forward Kyra Carusa will be competing in her first World Cup. Carusa has been playing on the Irish national team since 2020, shortly after she received Irish citizenship. Her grandparents are Irish, which is why she was able to apply for and obtain citizenship.

For Canada, Mariah Bullock (Nogueira) will be serving the role of Mental Performance Coach. Bullock played for Stanford from 2009-12 as a defensive midfielder and played professionally before switching to her current job. Bullock is married to former Stanford men’s basketball forward/center Elliott Bullock, which means the men’s basketball program has a bit of a connection to this World Cup as well.

While Stanford is most known for being a steady pipeline to the US Women’s National team, it’s important to emphasize that they have global representation that goes beyond the United States. Having such representation is great for the soccer program and great for the athletics department as a whole.

The World Cup will run from July 20th to August 20th and will be the first Women’s World Cup to have 32 teams in competition. Some history will be made on that front. It’ll be fun to see how the tournament shakes out and what kind of impact the Cardinal will have.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & Twitter: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com