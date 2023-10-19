The Pac-12 has released their preseason polls in advance of the 2023-24 women’s basketball season. In both the preseason media and coaches poll, Stanford is picked to finish 3rd in the conference. In the media poll, Stanford received five first place votes and in the coaches poll, they received two first place votes.

Utah was picked to finish 1st in both polls while UCLA was picked to finish 2nd. Just looking at the polls, it’s clear that Utah, UCLA, and Stanford are in their own tier and then there is a bit of a gap between them and the rest of the field.

Personally, I think the polls got it right. I think between Utah, UCLA, and Stanford, any of those three could take the Pac-12 title. It would be surprising if some other team ends up winning the league title, but that’s why they play the games. The reason I picked Stanford first is because I think Cameron Brink is going to have her best season yet and just in general, the team seems to have a bounce in their step. Plus, I do believe Tara VanDerveer is the best coach in the conference. It’ll certainly be fun to see how it all unfolds.

Stanford will have an exhibition on Wednesday, November 1st against Dominican at 7:00 PM PT and officially tipoff the regular season the following Wednesday, November 8th against Hawaii at 7:00 PM PT.

Note: Below is how I voted in the poll.

1st: Stanford

2nd: Utah

3rd: UCLA

4th: Colorado

5th: Arizona

6th: Washington State

7th: USC

8th: Oregon

9th: Oregon State

10th: Washington

11th: California

12th: Arizona State

