Canadian comedian Mark Henry Rowswell, better known by his Chinese stage name Dashan, once said during a live performance at the Mako Live House in Beijing “You don’t always have to strive to be number one. It’s not bad being number two.”

After finding out that they will be a number two seed instead of a number one seed in this year’s NCAA tournament, Stanford women’s basketball is embracing a similar attitude. After the unveiling of the draw on Sunday, Stanford didn’t seem to bat an eye about getting a number two seed. They seemed to feel just as sure of themselves as if they had gotten a one seed.

VIDEO: Stanford Women’s Basketball looks ahead to 2024 NCAA tournament

“I am really excited that we’re gonna be playing in the NCAA tournament,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said. “Excited that we’re hosting and I believe we’ve gone to Norfolk and played, but I don’t know, did we play Norfolk State when we were there? We’re very excited to be playing Norfolk State. We’re gonna work hard and get to know their team and also if we have potential to go to Portland, that’s very exciting, too.

“We’re in a great bracket, we’re really looking forward to playing, and we’ve made a lot of progress since our last game and I know that the two people with me [Cameron Brink & Hannah Jump] are equally excited and are gonna bring it. So, we’re ready.

“…The seed is not what’s important. It’s your team, how they’re playing, how they’re excited, and I feel we are in a great place. Our team is working very hard, we’re I think pretty healthy, and that’s the most important thing and we’re gonna really do as well as we can. I have total confidence. I know there is a lot of talk that we would be a one seed, in our minds, we’re the same team. We know what we need to do. We know we need to run offense, play defense, rebound, and really enjoy playing with each other. That’s the most important thing.”

“I love it,” Stanford senior forward Cameron Brink echoed about getting a two seed. “I don’t care what seed we are. Doesn’t matter. Just how long you can survive.”

A big part of why Stanford feels this way is the fact that they are grateful for the chance to compete. Even though they are used to safely making the NCAA tournament with a high seed, they still don’t want to take this opportunity for granted.

“It is very exciting,” Stanford fifth year guard Hannah Jump said. “We don’t take this opportunity for granted and see our named come on the screen. We all worked hard since our last season ended to be back here. So we’re excited to prepare and get ready for this week and play our first game.”

One of the big storylines going into this tournament is the fact that Cameron Brink has declared for the WNBA draft. This will be her final NCAA tournament with the Cardinal, which she admits is going to be emotional. Her goal is to leave it all out there and make the most of this final time together with her teammates.

“It’s bittersweet for sure,” Brink said of knowing this will be her final week playing at Maples Pavilion. “It’s exciting, though. I just love playing with these girls. So just going to try to play with them for as long as possible. And yeah, we’re just really excited… [Making a decision on the WNBA before the tournament] it’s what worked for my timeline and I just wanted to get it off my plate and the coaching staff and teammates have been really supportive. So yeah, it’s just what worked for me.”

Last season, Stanford got knocked out by Ole Miss in the second round at home. It was an incredibly painful tournament exit and one that left the program stunned. That experience really taught them to not take any opponent lightly and that they have to always play their best. Otherwise, an early exit can come knocking.

“Tara said it to us right after, it’s one game at a time,” Jump said. “You gotta focus on coming out, playing well one game at a time. And yeah, we do have last year in the back of our minds, but I think we know that if we play Stanford basketball like we’ve been playing all season, we’re gonna be successful. But yeah, using that I think, like you said, not taking anything for granted.”

Coming out of the Pac-12 tournament in which they fell to USC in the championship game, Stanford hopes to learn from that experience and get better as a result. VanDerveer wants that tournament to be a learning experience for them and make them even tougher for the NCAA tournament.

“We’ve had I think three really good practices,” VanDerveer said. “I don’t really count today as a practice. We didn’t, we worked on stuff, but not going against the guys. We’ve worked really hard on running our offense, being more patient, we’ve worked really hard on boxing out, making sure we’re controlling the defensive boards, and we’ve worked really hard on our transition defense. And I think that also making sure that we’re setting better screens.

“I think the loss against USC can be something positive for us. Every disappointment is a blessing and we’ve used it that way. And the fact that I think being a two seed can be a little bit of a, you know, get under your skin a little bit, too. And we have something to prove. So, I think we’re in a great place and we’re going to have to really focus on getting to Portland and in order to get to Portland we’re going to have to play really well in two games.”

Overall, Stanford appears to be a in a good spot entering the NCAA tournament this year. While they got a two seed instead of a one seed, they appear to be in good spirits and feeling optimistic about their bracket and chances to make a run to the Final Four. As for when Stanford will get the tournament started, they’ll open up tournament play at home on Friday against 15th seeded Norfolk State at 7:00 PM PT on ESPN2. Assuming they win, they’ll face the winner of Maryland/Iowa State on Sunday. Maryland a 10th seed and Iowa State a 7th seed.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com