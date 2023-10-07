The Pac-12 has released their weekly pairings for the 2023-24 women’s basketball season. The final season of the league’s existence (at least as we know it). Below is Stanford’s pairings along with Cal since they operate as travel partners.

December 29: Stanford will play at Cal. They often will open up conference play against one another and that pattern will hold again this season.

January 5-7: Stanford and Cal will face Washington and Washington State at home.

January 12-14: Stanford and Cal will face Colorado and Utah on the road.

January 19-21: Stanford and Cal will face Oregon and Oregon State at home.

January 26-28: Stanford and Cal will face Arizona and Arizona State on the road.

February 2-4: Stanford and Cal will face UCLA and USC at home.

February 9-11: Stanford and Cal will face Washington and Washington State on the road.

February 16-18: Stanford will play Cal at home.

February 23-25: Stanford and Cal will play Arizona and Arizona State at home.

February 29-March 2: Stanford and Cal will play Oregon and Oregon State on the road.

The Pac-12 I believe was planning to eventually get up to a 20 game schedule for women’s basketball, but with this being the league’s final season of existence (at least as we know it), that’s not going to happen. With it being an 18 game schedule, that means there is one pairing Stanford and Cal only see at home and one pairing they only see on the road. The pairing they only see on the road is Colorado and Utah. The pairing they only see at home is UCLA and USC.

Just from a pure historical perspective, it’s a bit strange that in women’s hoops, Stanford and Cal have already played their last Pac-12 games at UCLA and USC. I’m sure in the future they will have home and home agreements to keep playing each other in non-conference. But still, that just feels weird to even write. It’s a reminder that this is not a dream. This conference realignment stuff is a reality. Stanford and Cal really are going to the ACC while UCLA and USC are going to the Big Ten. It’s just crazy.

To a lesser extent, it also feels weird to write that Utah and Colorado have played their last league road games in the Bay Area in women’s hoops. Given that they are located a bit further away with much less history with the Bay Area school, it’s less of a certainty that they’ll set up a home and home series with them in the future. So, it’s entirely possible neither school makes the trip out to the Bay Area again or at least not for a long long time.

As far as the competition side is concerned, the Colorado/Utah road trip is always tough. Both programs have been able to defend their home court against the Cardinal and have found ways to put up a real fight. The altitude is a real factor and when combined with a tough opponent, that really does make for a challenge.

Facing the So Cal schools at home I would say is an advantage. Those are tough road trips as well and so to only have to see them at home is a plus. Maples Pavilion should get a good crowd for both of those games and the same should be said for Haas Pavilion in Berkeley. Those are two games where Stanford and Cal should be extra fired up to defend their home court.

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb coached at Cal for a long time, so playing one final game in Berkeley will be emotional for her. Hopefully the added weight of that will create a good crowd in Berkeley for USC while the relationship that Cal and UCLA have as UC schools will bring out a good crowd for that game as well. Stanford, Cal, USC, and UCLA have a strong history with each other and it’s really unfortunate that they won’t stick together.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & Twitter: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com