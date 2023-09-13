The Pac-12 has announced their 2023-24 conference schedule pairings for women’s basketball. The windows have not yet been announced, but at least everyone now knows which schools they’ll play and where they’ll play them. Stanford’s slate is below.

Home/Away: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State.

Home: UCLA, USC.

Away: Colorado, Utah.

This schedule of course means that Stanford has officially played its last road game against USC and UCLA. At least for Pac-12 play. When they face off against the Bruins and Trojans this season, it will be at Maples Pavilion. Both of those games should have plenty of buzz.

And then getting Utah and Colorado on the road will be challenging. Both teams are coming off really strong seasons and will be difficult road environments for the Cardinal. If Stanford is going to get a road sweep in the Rockies, they’re going to have to play their best basketball.

After an early exit in the 2023 NCAA tournament, Stanford is looking to bounce back this upcoming season as Cameron Brink and Hannah Jump will be leading the charge. Also, Tempie Brown and Erica McCall are both making returns to The Farm as assistant coaches, giving the Cardinal a bit of a fresh look. It should be fun to see what this group does in the coming season.

