It’s a fallacy that history repeats itself, but there is something very familiar about the start of Stanford’s 2020 class compared to the 2019 group: A star Southern California wide receiver is the first on the commit list. Oaks Christian rising junior Bryce Farrell committed to his dream school Wednesday during a junior day visit to The Farm.

Stanford has been a dream school since I was 11 years old. Thank you to my parents and coaches who have all made this possible. I am committed to continue my academic and athletic career at Stanford University! #FeartheTree #GoStanford @BKwrStanford @tavitap pic.twitter.com/78pKrugoQz

Colby Bowman of St. John Bosco favored the Cardinal long before he got offered at last year’s Friday Night Light’s camp. And Stanford has been on Farrell’s mind since he was 11.

“It has been my dream school because my parents raised me to value my education. Also, I loved watching the games on TV,” he told Cardinal Sports Report.

It’s not often a recruit surprises the coaches during a visit, but it was a pleasant shock for the Cardinal staff when Farrell delivered the news.

“I did expect to commit before I visited. After meeting the coaches in person and enjoying the atmosphere and feel that Stanford delivers, I just knew it was the place for me.

“And it just felt like I had to work even harder so I can prove why I deserve to go to Stanford,” he said of his post-celebration mindset.

The highlights of the junior day were conversations with offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard, wide receivers coach Bobby Kennedy and several Stanford professors. Farrell was offered May 25 and talks with Pritchard and Kennedy the most.

“Upon meeting them, I instantly noticed that they loved their jobs, their players, and wanted to help me develop as a player, student, and man. I think the coaches genuinely care about me and I already connected with them.”