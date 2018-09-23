Stanford stunned Oregon with a 38-31 overtime win Saturday at a rowdy Autzen Stadium, outscoring the Ducks 24-7 in the second half. Colby Parkinson tipped the winning touchdown to himself in the first overtime and Stanford’s defense locked down Oregon for four straight plays from the 10-yard line to close out the win.

Oregon seemed to score a touchdown to go up 31-7, but it was reversed on a replay. A couple plays later Joey Alfieri’s 80 yard sprint for a touchdown launched Stanford’s rally at Autzen Stadium.

Williams was a walk-on until he was awarded a scholarship Sept. 11. He was in the game for the past couple series after Malik Antoine was injured. It was a turn of events that no one thought possible in the third quarter.

Stanford tied the game on a last-second field goal set up by one of the unlikeliest fumbles to benefit the Cardinal in recent history. Oregon was running out the clock with only one timeout left for the Cardinal, but Duck running back CJ Verdell made the mistake of trying too hard. As he fought for an extra yard, and a game-clinching first down, Noah Williams punched the ball out.

It became a game of inches on a night that it appeared the Ducks were miles ahead. But Oregon miscues gave the Cardinal extra chances and Stanford rallied in a game that they didn’t appear ready for at the start.

Suddenly it was 24-14 and the Oregon fans were booing what they felt was a cruel twist of fate after an inaccurate call on the supposed touchdown. Stanford’s defense locked in on the next drive and forced a three and out.

The Cardinal offense woke up with a quick three-play blitz down the field to score. KJ Costello had a masterful night (19-26 for 327 yards and three touchdowns) and he connected with Trent Irwin (11 yards) and Parkinson (32) to put Stanford at the Oregon 22. The Cardinal lined up with extra linemen and Bryce Love broke through for 22 of his 89 yards for a touchdown with 12 seconds left in the quarter.

Jordan Fox sacked Justin Herbert on third down of the next Oregon drive and the Autzen crowd was officially feeling nervous. Fox was a bright spot for the Cardinal defense playing in place of the injured Casey Toohill. He led the team with nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for a loss and a quarterback hit.

The game appeared to turn back toward Oregon when Stanford failed to convert fourth and a yard at the Oregon 30. The Cardinal brought in a jumbo look, packed it in, and got no push for Cameron Scarlett, who couldn’t even try a leap over the pile to gain the yard.

Herbert faced his own fourth and one several minutes later and he improvised off a broken play to find Dillon Mitchell for the conversion. Mitchell had a historic night for the Ducks: 14 catches for 239 yards. He was unstoppable, although the Cardinal defensive backs often played far off the line.

Oregon punched in a touchdown on the next play to go up 10 after what looked like a game-icing six minute, 11 second drive.

But again Stanford’s passing game sliced through the Ducks. Stanford needed only three plays to score: 49 yards to Osiris St. Brown, 20 yards to Kaden Smith and 15 yards to JJ Arcega-Whiteside.

Smith finished with 95 yards on three catches. Arcega-Whiteside had 84 yards and two touchdowns on four catches.

Their connection -- and that of Parkinson, Irwin and St. Brown -- with Costello turned around a game that appeared headed toward embarrassment.

Stanford’s defense was no match for Herbert and the Ducks offense in a first half that brought back the big-game electricity to Autzen Stadium. It certainly shocked Stanford and the Cardinal offense wasn’t up to the task of picking up the defense through most of three quarters.

Oregon led Stanford 24-7 at halftime and everywhere you looked on the stat sheet there was Duck domination in the first 30 minutes.

But it was the image of the final play of the second quarter that best summed up the performance of the Cardinal: Costello slammed the ball into the ground as the game clock struck zero, ending Stanford’s desperate bid for a score to end the half. The Oregon faithful roared their approval and the Ducks waved towels and celebrated as they left the field.

Costello was sacked on the previous play with Stanford on the Oregon 37 and in position to at least try a field goal. That was a missed opportunity that with hindsight of the fourth quarter loomed large.

Stanford head coach David Shaw said that Herbert can play at a level that reminds him of Marcus Mariota. He was 12-of-13 at the break for 170 yards and one touchdown. He ended the game 26-of-33 for 346 yards. It was a masterful performance.

Before the game Stanford outside linebacker Joey Alfieri said Oregon’s offensive line was the biggest the Cardinal have faced so far this season. That group of Ducks shut down Stanford’s defensive front. Defensive coordinator Lance Anderson didn’t seem to want to have to bring heavy blitzes to get to Herbert but was forced to as the half went on.

Stanford actually faced fewer yards to gain on third down (six to nine) in the first half but Oregon converted five of six, including a couple daggers to the defense’s morale. Herbert was in complete command and couldn’t miss.

The Cardinal were 4-of-8 on third downs in the first half and the offense’s inability to stay on the field didn’t do any favors for the defense.

But momentum turned dramatically in the second half with Alfieri’s scoop and score. The Cardinal defense held Oregon to 10 points on its final seven drives.

On offense injuries up front were a major factor. Stanford was without starting left guard Devery Hamilton and right tackle A.T. Hall wasn’t healthy enough to play the full game. Stanford tried to make it work for much of the first half with Nate Herbig at right tackle and backup center Drew Dalman at right guard.

There were several bad one-on-one losses for the offensive line in the first half. After halftime Stanford went to Hall for the rest of the game and moved Herbig back to guard. The line play improved and was complemented by a great night of pocket awareness and mobility by Costello.

In the end the overall effort won’t get a top grade, but the Cardinal found the way to patch together enough big plays -- with the help of some luck -- to beat a ranked opponent on the road. The reward is a top-10 matchup next week in South Bend.