Stanford signee Jaxson Moi looks ahead to Polynesian Bowl

2022 3-star defensive end Jaxson Moi will play in this upcoming weekend’s Polynesian Bowl along with fellow Stanford signees Terian Williams and Teva Tafiti. Moi caught up with Rivals’ Woody Wommack about what he’s looking forward to about Stanford, how he thinks the team can bounce back next year, and what specific goals the coaches have given him.

Moi really prides himself on his ability to wreak havoc in the backfield and play with a high motor. Originally committed to Cal, Moi felt like Stanford at the end of the day is the right place for him. He’s looking forward to getting on campus in June and joining his teammates on The Farm.

Rivals Video: Interview with Stanford signee Jaxson Moi

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.