On Friday, Stanford softball fell to Utah at home in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament by a final score of 2-1. Sarah Ladd (9-7) was the winning pitcher for Utah in a starting role while Regan Krause (20-6) was the losing pitcher for Stanford in a starting role.

BOX SCORE: Utah at Stanford-Friday, May 10th

“Yeah, the good, the bad, the ugly,” Stanford head coach Jessica Allister said after the game. “A little bit of all of it. I was proud of our fight in the 7th. Gave ourselves a chance to win a ball game there and that takes a lot of guts. But, I thought Utah did a good job. We talked about in the post-game schedule, they did a really good job of just having productive at-bats and manufacturing runs. They got two leadoff hitters on the entire game. Both of them scored. That’s really good softball.

“I thought we were much less productive. We had our opportunities; we got some lead off at-batters on and weren’t able to advance them. They were just feeling for the ball a little bit. So, I think we can do a much better job of keeping our bat speed and taking what the pitcher is giving us. And kinda got out of that today. We can be better offensively than that and we’re gonna need to be. But we can be. So, we’ll get back to work.”

Utah scored in the top of the 1st and 3rd innings to lead 2-0. That lead held all the way until the bottom of the 7th inning when Stanford had a golden opportunity to win but failed to score enough runs: With one out, Jade Berry got walked to get on first base after which NiJaree Canady, who pitched the final 3.0 innings, came in as a pinch hitter and got on base thanks to an error at third base while Berry advanced to second base. With two outs, Allie Clements hit a single to load up the bases.

With the bases loaded, Taryn Kern had a great at bat and got walked thanks to getting hit by a pitch. This brought home Berry to make it a 2-1 game. Emily Jones then was up and put the ball in play only for the game to end as Kaitlyn Lim was called for interference as she was running from second to third base as a pinch runner. Utah escaped with a 2-1 victory. Had Lim ran the bases properly Stanford would have tied the game up.

“Yeah, I’m proud of them,” Allister said of her team’s fight. “Jade coming out and drawing the walk was great and NiJa busting it down the line, AC busting it down the line, they open up the door for us there. And then Taryn with the really good at-bat to score the first run and then Jones she got three good swings off and Lim is one of the best base runners on the team and I think ninety-nine times out of a hundred, that’s a walk off win for us. But she just didn’t necessarily know where the short stop was playing and ran into her. So, I know Kaitlyn Lim. She won’t do that again.”

For Stanford, this is a frustrating loss as they went down in the conference tournament semifinals. They would have liked a shot to win the championship on Saturday night but now they’ll have to live with either Utah or UCLA winning.

At this point all that Stanford can do is move on from this and get ready for the NCAA tournament. Selection Sunday is this upcoming Sunday, May 12th at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Stanford projects to get a top sixteen seed, but the question is whether or not they’ll get a top eight seed or not. With the loss to Utah, it could go either way whereas a Pac-12 tourney title would have virtually guaranteed a top eight seed. It’ll be interested to see how things shake out on that front for them.

“Your hope is to gain a little bit of momentum,” Allister said looking ahead to the NCAA tournament. “Be playing some good ball down the stretch and I think we have some people who are starting to grab some offensive momentum back. I think Jade Berry is on the upswing. I think Emily Jones had a bit of a rough patch and is getting a little bit better and I think that’s good. I think we have some other people. River Mahler is getting a little bit better, too. So we got some people individually that are starting to get on a little bit of an upswing.

“We gotta fight to defend our confidence a little bit as a group and gain a little bit of that. But that’s kinda the game we play. You gotta be able to survive the lows and manage and enjoy the highs. So, there’s plenty of things that we should draw confidence from. We’ve had a lot of successes throughout the season and we’re gonna need to lean on those. Come back out on whatever day it is that we play and be ready to go.”

