Stanford safety Jimmy Wyrick has entered the transfer portal and no longer is listed on the Stanford spring football roster. Wyrick finished his junior season last season and is expected to be completing his degree in Economics this spring.

In 16 games played during his Cardinal career, Wyrick has totaled 31 total tackles (22 solo), one interception, and nine pass deflections. He had his strongest season as a true freshman in 2021 in which he had 25 total tackles (18 solo), one interception, and seven pass deflections. The past two seasons, he has played in just five games and only played in one game last season. Health has been a major challenge for him these past two seasons.

However, Wyrick was supposed to be healthy going into this season and was projected be a contributor. He’s a speedy presence in the secondary and has a good nose for the ball. On top of that, he’s a veteran guy who can provide leadership.

It'll be interesting to see where Wyrick ends up and whether or not he’ll withdraw from the portal. The fact that he’s not listed on the spring roster indicates it’s unlikely he returns, but you never know. Provided he stays healthy, he has a chance to make an impact wherever he ends up.

