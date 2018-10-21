Stanford's PFF grades at ASU were the lowest for a win this season
Stanford's victory at Arizona State was a flawed win by a flawed team still looking to play a complete 60 minutes seven games into the season. Much of what has been apparent in PFF grades this season was again relevant Thursday night: This is a team that can reach double-digit wins without being elite at any part of the game.
Stanford avoided the first-ever three game losing streak under head coach David Shaw and is back in the AP Top 25 (No. 24)
|Overall
|Pass O
|Pass Block
|Run O
|Run Block
|
Scarlett
|
73.7 (14)
|
78.6
|
15.8
|
72.1
|
N/A
|
Costello
|
73.4 (77)
|
67.4
|
N/A
|
75.4
|
60.2
|
JJAW
|
71.8 (44)
|
71
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
59.8
|
Irwin
|
70.7 (39)
|
69.6
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
62.1
|
Love
|
65.7 (17)
|
63.4
|
74.7
|
64
|
60
|
Little
|
63.5 (78)
|
N/A
|
84
|
N/A
|
54.7
|
Fisk
|
60.8 (23)
|
57.7
|
69.3
|
N/A
|
60.7
|
Speights
|
60.2 (49)
|
71.4
|
47.3
|
59.7
|
60
|
Powell
|
60 (3)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
59.8
|
Richardson
|
60 (1)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
60
|
Chaffin
|
60 (3)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
60
|
Parkinson
|
59.8 (33)
|
56.7
|
61
|
N/A
|
81.1
|
Burkett
|
59.8 (75)
|
N/A
|
69.2
|
N/A
|
56.9
|
Hall
|
59.5 (75)
|
N/A
|
81.5
|
N/A
|
50.5
|
Dalman
|
58.3 (50)
|
N/A
|
63.3
|
N/A
|
56.7
|
Heimuli
|
57.9 (5)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
57.1
|
Williams
|
57.9 (19)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
57.6
|
Fanaika
|
57.2 (71)
|
N/A
|
68.5
|
N/A
|
53.8
|
St. Brown
|
56.8 (33)
|
55.7
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
63.2
|
N. Wilson
|
53.4 (14)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
53.8
|
M. Wilson
|
51.5 (11)
|
57.9
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
42.3
|
Smith
|
49.5 (52)
|
49.4
|
67.3
|
N/A
|
65.4
|
Hamilton
|
47.6 (41)
|
N/A
|
60.6
|
N/A
|
50.2
|
Harrington
|
40.5 (25)
|
53.6
|
66.4
|
N/A
|
51.9
Fans reacted strongly after the game to what has come to be known as "turtling" -- which is when Shaw attempts to use big personnel formations to crawl forward, methodically taking time off the clock when up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. It's a strategy that has never lost Stanford a game -- although it may have come closest Thursday to resulting in overtime -- but it can be agonizing to watch and is not a boon to PFF grades.
Like every game outside of Notre Dame, Stanford's pass blocking grades were better across the board compared to run blocking. It was Walker Little's best pass blocking grade since the season opener and his second straight better than 80.
The most surprising pass block grade was Trevor Speights for the reason that it was by far his worst score in that category this season. His worst snap was probably his misread of the ASU blitz that sacked KJ Costello on the second drive. He immediately went to take a safety blitz, but that was picked up by A.T. Hall. Meanwhile, linebacker Merlin Robertson came up the middle untouched. If Speights picks up Robertson it was going to be a clean pocket for Costello to scan the field on third and eight. But he did give KJ Costello just enough time to find JJ Arcega-Whiteside for a touchdown.
Speaking of pass blocking at running back, Cameron Scarlett's grade took a massive hit because of his horrible form on an attempt that ended with him tripping the pass rusher. That penalty made it second and 23 and effectively ended Stanford's last drive before "turtling".
Stanford had 12 possessions in the game and punted on eight of them. The Cardinal scored on the middle four: field goal, field goal, touchdown, touchdown. Stanford's scoreless fourth quarter was the third straight game with zero points added to the scoreboard in the final 15 minutes.
Stanford's first touchdown drive had three rushes that gained a total of 10 yards. It started with consecutive four yard gains by Bryce Love. Costello completed four passes for 50 yards. Stanford attempted two passes on first down. The first resulted in a pass interference call and the second was incomplete.
Stanford's second touchdown drive got rolling with a 25-yard run by Scarlett. He sidestepped the pileup in the middle and bounced the play outside. It's the type of run that Speights doesn't often make. Speights did catch a screen pass and crash ahead for 14 yards -- It was one of of five passes to running backs for 49 of Costello's 231 yards. (Love lined up out wide in the first quarter and was targeted for his easiest seven yard gain of the season.) Stanford threw one pass on first down: It went 22 yards to Trent Irwin off play-action.
Costello did a lot well Thursday night, but he's still a young quarterback in his 14th career start. He was fortunate not to be intercepted twice. The first was when he tried to force the ball across his body to Speights and the second was in triple coverage to Colby Parkinson.
Costello still hasn't completely shaken free from a tendency to look deep and lock in. The almost-interception intended for Parkinson missed a wide open Arcega-Whiteside underneath. On third and five on the third drive of the game Costello had a similarly open Irwin for a first down but tried for Parkinson downfield.
If there is a silver lining to forcing the ball to Parkinson on those two plays it's that Stanford/Costelli is trying to involve the second tight end more. If that can be done effectively that becomes a huge positive for the offense.
|Overall
|Run D
|Tackling
|Pass Rush
|Coverage
|
Adebo
|
81.5 (68)
|
65.3
|
62
|
64
|
79.9
|
Barton
|
74.2 (34)
|
66.7
|
78
|
55.1
|
75.3
|
Swann
|
72.2 (40)
|
69.7
|
71.9
|
67
|
N/A
|
Reid
|
72 (37)
|
65.3
|
54.8
|
64.7
|
71.4
|
Jackson
|
71.4 (52)
|
80.5
|
74.6
|
58
|
N/A
|
Okereke
|
68.4 (68)
|
88.7
|
83.3
|
59.4
|
57.3
|
M. Williams
|
65 (25)
|
62.4
|
73
|
57.1
|
61.7
|
Alfieri
|
64.3 (13)
|
60.6
|
N/A
|
63.7
|
60.5
|
Branch
|
63.3 (32)
|
75.2
|
60.8
|
62.6
|
57
|
Antoine
|
62.6 (68)
|
47.8
|
54.1
|
N/A
|
65.4
|
Holder
|
62.3 (68)
|
62.1
|
77.9
|
46.5
|
63.6
|
Murphy
|
61.7 (40)
|
60.1
|
38.8
|
N/A
|
61.5
|
Fox
|
61.6 (39)
|
78
|
49.7
|
49.7
|
63.7
|
N. Williams
|
60 (1)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
60
|
Wade-Perry
|
58.8 (12)
|
60.3
|
N/A
|
57.3
|
N/A
|
Booker
|
58.2 (30)
|
61.1
|
74.8
|
54.5
|
60
|
Johnson
|
56.1 (6)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
56.3
|
N/A
|
Buncom
|
54.7 (67)
|
62.6
|
64.7
|
69.8
|
51.2
|
Toohill
|
53.5 (47)
|
50
|
42.9
|
58.5
|
55.7
|
Williamson
|
49.3 (1)
|
N/A
|
75.1
|
N/A
|
53.3
Paulson Adebo went to the desert and took the name Muad'dib -- "instructor of boys". (Bonus points for Cardinal Sports Report readers who can name the book reference.) Adebo has the ability to be a special player and the quiet confidence to believe that he already is, which means he can line up opposite N'Keal Harry and mentally it's no big deal.
According to PFF, Adebo was one-on-one with Harry six times: Two receptions for 28 yards (a long of 28), two first downs, 13 yards after the catch and two pass breakups. Considering what Harry is capable of doing on any given play that's an impressive performance by a first-year player. What's more, the coaches have the confidence in Adebo to let him play press coverage. He has the physical ability to recover from being beaten at the line.
Holder was in press coverage on Frank Darby on the 36-yard play and he couldn't catch up after making no contact to slow Darby on the line.
Casey Toohill, Jordan Fox and Gabe Reid played most of the snaps at outside backer after Joey Alfieri suffered an apparent arm injury. There's no question what the strengths are of Reid and Fox at this point. Reid consistently has one of the defense's best pass rush grades.
Fox's last three run-defense grades are: 80.4, 74.8 and 78. What brought down his overall rating was it was his worst tackling day by a significant margin.
Fox may have had a sack on third and six with 2:39 in the first half when he easily beat the left tackle. But Manny Wilkins was able to quickly throw to Eno Benjamin, who was uncovered out of the backfield. Why? Because Stanford linebackers Sean Barton and Bobby Okereke tracked the slot receiver and tight end, respectively, crossing in front of them, and Alameen Murphy also went after the slot receiver. Too late, Okereke tried to go after Benjamin but he was picked in a play designed to get Benjamin in space.
If Wilkins has the ball another heartbeat he's on the ground.Then for some bizarre reason ASU attempted a trick play that was picked by Barton.
Toohill's overall performance in his first game back after a month wasn't great, but he made several plays and it was worst grade of his four games played by more than 10 points.
Thomas Booker got the most snaps of his career. When he plays with poor technique he gets pushed backward like he's a sled in drills. But he's a high effort guy who actually has the strength to not get pushed around.
Dylan Jackson had one of his better games, and he got the credit for the stop on third and two in the first quarter when Wilkins kept on a read option and tried to run up the middle. Jackson held up at the point of contact, shed his blocker and made a play.
But also noteworthy is that Booker -- matched up against 6-6, 323-pound fifth-year tackle Quinn Bailey -- is able to get in on the play with one arm while fighting off Bailey.
Booker, Mike Williams and Jovan Swann show the work rate that makes a position coach feel good about their chances to maximize their potential. After another offseason of adding strength and improving technique they will be key parts of what should be a more productive line next season.
Stanford's run defense was called out during the week and the response was a solid, disciplined effort that forced ASU to the air. Benjamin only carried the ball 11 times for 38 yards, and 18 came on one play. The previous week against a good Colorado defense he had 120 yards on 20 carries. Against Washington he carried the ball 26 times for 104 yards. ASU probably went away from his too easily, but Wilkins started the game 13-of-17 so the Sun Devils may have been tempted to let the fifth-year quarterback attack Stanford's soft coverage schemes.
Freshman Kendall Williamson made his college debut but will still be able to redshirt. Williamson was in a competition for fellow freshman Ethan Bonner to get onto the field to take advantage of the new rule.