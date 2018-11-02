And once the ball was snapped the Cardinal went to the air early and often. Quarterback KJ Costello completed 34-of-43 passes for 323 yards. The 34 completions was the most by a Stanford quarterback since 37 by Steve Stenstrom in 1994.

Stanford's plan to attack Washington State's defense was immediately eye opening for anyone who has watched the Cardinal the past 10 years. Head coach David Shaw used a faster pace of play calling to get the Cardinal to the line of scrimmage with plenty of time to identify what the Cougars' shifty defensive fronts were planning to do.

Stanford's approach wasn't to quickly snap the ball to try to catch the defense scrambling to get into position after the previous play. Costello often took the play clock under 10 seconds before snapping the ball, but an important distinction from previous games was Costello could take his time viewing the field.

"The fact that it wasn’t just that we were going fast, we were controlling the pace," Shaw said. "Some of it was fast; some of it was slow. Some of it we’d get up and snap the ball. Some of it we’d dummy count for a little bit to get them to do their shifts and their movement, so we can identify the front.

"And they did a good job of executing -- being at the line of scrimmage and showing them we were ready to snap the ball even when we didn’t plan on snapping it quickly. I think that was big."

Stanford scored 28 points in the first half and the offense looked to be in rhythm from the opening drive, which ended in a touchdown. It was only Stanford's third score, and second touchdown, on the first drive of the game this season.

The Cardinal also still won the time of possession stat in the first half: 16:40 to 13:20. What flipped that number to plus-five in Washington State's favor in the second half were the missed plays on third and fourth downs. Stanford only got two drives in the third quarter: A field goal and a three-and-out that ended on a great play to deflect a what would have been a first down completion to Trent Irwin. The fact that for most of the game Stanford got to the line faster than normal didn't result in lightning quick drives.

Another indicator of the strategy's success was the Pro Football Focus grades for the offensive linemen. Tackles A.T. Hall and Walker Little had scores of 76.8 and 75.8, respectively. It was Hall's top grade since the season opener and Little's best of the season.



Washington State got one sack in the game, although it was a major win for the Cougars because it resulted in a fumble recovery and quick touchdown on the ensuing offensive position. But Washington State entered the game with a then conference leading 21 sacks. They only had one other good chance at a sack that Costello avoided by throwing the ball as he was taken down.

The Cardinal also had one of its better rushing performances of the season (5.2 YPC) and needed only an average of 3.3 yards to gain on third down. That third-down number was by far the best of a season that has featured multiple games in which Stanford averaged about 10 yards still to gain for a first down.

Center Jesse Burkett credited the tempo of the offense as a helpful factor in the passing and run game.

"That's one thing I really like about this style of offense," he said. "It's just easier to get in the right calls, easier to see what the defense is trying to do."

Shaw admitted Saturday night that last year's loss in Pullman weighed heavily on him because he felt he left good plays uncalled that could have targeted the perimeter of Washington State's defense. The faster pace and decision to build drives with the pass first were primarily changes to solve the Washington State problem: Stanford's offense scored 21 points last year and only 16 in 2016 when the 2-2 Cougars throttled the then No. 12 Cardinal at The Farm.

Washington's defense, and the environmental challenges of playing in Seattle, may dictate Stanford doesn't go with the same plan it used against the Cougars. It's expected to be about 50 degrees and raining when the game starts. Also, the stadium always feels like it's about to shake it's way into Montlake.

Regardless of whether Stanford decides to throw the ball as much -- there were 10 pass attempts on the first drive -- the Cardinal coaches know that turning the dial from regular to what we'll call "two-minute-speed" is often when this offensive unit looks its best.

"You can’t lose sight of the fact that we’ve been good in a lot of two-minute (situations) this year," said offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard. "The tempo our guys do well with, especially as a change of pace, I think that was positive, too.

"I think the best tempo teams across the country, whether they go fast most of the time or huddle most of the time, is changing the pace. We’ll continue to find ways to use tempos to our advantage. We’ll have to find our spots. There’s no question that some degree of this will be a part of what we do going forward."