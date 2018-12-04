Stanford's pair of running backs are not exactly two of a kind, and that's fine for veteran position coach Ron Gould. Austin Jones and Nathaniel Peat have been admitted to Stanford University and are expected to sign with the Cardinal this month. Gould looks for certain characteristics in all his running backs, but they can be packaged in different builds. He's coached Marshawn Lynch, Jahved Best and Isi Sofele to great success in college. And if they stood side by side would not look alike. But they were physical runners who could catch the ball.

Jones was on Stanford's radar well before he was offered Feb. 8. It was clear May 22 at The Opening Regional in Oakland May last year that he wanted an offer and that the Cardinal would be a strong favorite if they did. Gould made Jones feel like a priority and every time he visited campus he felt welcomed like family. Before Stanford offered Peat in June he was probably headed toward a commitment to Northwestern. Peat values academics and Stanford's reputation with running backs appealed to him. He visited in July for the Friday Night Lights camp/junior day. He worked with Gould for almost an hour, even though he already had an offer. A shorter back than Jones, Peat is not small and Gould put him through drills to test his hand. He didn't appear to be the natural pass catcher that Jones is, but his starting point is good for the position. Peat didn't hit the camp circuit last offseason but he posted great testing numbers at a The Opening regional in 2017. At the Chicago event he posted a 4.52 40-yard dash at 179 pounds. His shuttle (4.00) was third best in the field regardless of age and his vertical (42) also was third best.

Jones' ability as a receiver is one of his elite skills. He's as comfortable grabbing a pass as he is tucking a handoff. According to Maxpreps, he has 25 catches for 359 yards and one touchdown. Bishop O'Dowd plays Marin Catholic this Friday but through 41 career games he has 60 catches for 661 yards and three touchdowns. Obviously that's pretty much one season for Christian McCaffrey, but for any other running back those are impressive statistics for a complementary skill to the main purpose of carrying the ball. As a runner Jones uses his stocky frame and balance to shed tacklers and he's tough for high school defenders to bring down.