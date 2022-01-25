Stanford ranked #6 in 2022 D1Baseball Preseason Top-25 Rankings

D1Baseball has released their preseason top-25 rankings for 2022 with Stanford coming in at #6, making them the highest ranked team in the Pac-12. In the 2021 D1Baseball preseason rankings, Stanford did not crack the top-25, so they’ve made quite a climb over the last year.

Stanford is coming off a season in which they went 39-17 overall and 17-10 in the Pac-12, reaching the College World Series for the first time since 2008. They’re looking to build on the season they had last year and make another run to the College World Series.

Stanford lost senior pitcher Brendan Beck (2nd round, New York Yankees), senior outfielder/infielder Tim Tawa (11th round, Arizona Diamond Backs), and senior outfielder Christian Robinson (15th round, Atlanta Braves) to the 2021 MLB Draft, but still have some really good players returning.

Junior outfielder Brock Jones was named a first-team preseason All-American, hitting .311 last season for 18 home runs and 62 RBIs, so he’ll be the top bat for the Cardinal this year. Sophomore infielder Drew Bowser will look to build on a freshman season in which he hit .302 for 7 home runs and 41 RBIs and senior catcher Vincent Martinez is the top returning contact hitter, hitting .312 for 7 home runs and 22 RBIs as a junior.

With Beck leaving, junior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews (5-2, 6.07 ERA) and senior right-handed pitcher Alex Williams (5-2, 3.42) project to hold down the fort on the mound this season. Both guys are the only two returning pitchers who started 10+ games last season, Mathews starting 14 games and Williams starting 11. Another pitcher to keep an eye on is sophomore right-hander Joey Dixon, who in four starts last season and 23 appearances had a 2-1 record for a 3.28 ERA to go along with 2 saves and 2 combined shutouts.

The top incoming freshman on this year’s team is outfielder/right-handed pitcher Braden Montgomery. Montgomery comes from Madison Central High School in Madison, Mississippi and was the top ranked recruit in the state and 23rd nationally according to Perfect Game. He’s got a real chance to make an immediate impact on this year’s team.

Stanford’s season begins Friday, February 18th against Cal State Fullerton. It’ll be fun to see how they look in the early goings and if they’ll ultimately live up to their #6 ranking.

