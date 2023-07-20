In advance of Friday’s Pac-12 Media Day, the Pac-12 has released the results of their preseason media poll with USC picked to finish in 1st place while Stanford is picked to finish 12th.

Pac-12 Release: Pac-12 Preseason Media Poll

When looking at the poll, it’s clear that not only was Stanford picked to finish 12th, they were picked to finish 12th by a lot with only 54 points. Colorado was picked 11th with 98 points just to give you some perspective.

Given it is year one of the Troy Taylor era and Stanford is coming off a dreadful 3-9 season, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Stanford was picked to finish where they did. Especially when you consider they lost a lot of players to the NFL Draft.

Personally, I picked Stanford to finish higher than 12th. I had them picked 9th. 9th place in the Pac-12 last year was a tie between Cal and Arizona State, who went 2-7 in conference. Stanford and Colorado brought up the caboose with a 1-8 record, so it’s not like finishing 9th in and of itself is a great season. If Stanford can find a way to win three games in league, they could easily be 9th in the league or maybe even 8th. That really isn’t much of a bar to clear.

But while the bar to clear isn’t very high, Stanford will still need to clear it. Below are some reasons why I think Stanford can and will clear the bar, finishing higher in the standings than they have been picked.

#1. Troy Taylor’s offensive creativity: Troy Taylor is known for being a real wizard when it comes to drawing up plays. Football is a sport where the scheme put together by a staff can make a bigger difference than other sports. Taylor is certain to have some tricks up his sleeve and find new ways to get the most out of guys like E.J. Smith, Casey Filkins, and Benjamin Yurosek. I think odds are good Taylor’s creativity and innovation will catch at least a couple of teams off guard and that could be all that’s needed for Stanford to avoid finishing in the bottom of the conference.

#2. Bobby April’s defensive scheme: The 3-4 defense is back on The Farm with Bobby April III at the helm of the defense. April’s fresh eyes and overall philosophy should make a real difference on the defensive side as well. The outside linebacker group that features David Bailey, Ernest “R.J.” Cooper, and others will be a strong unit in particular and as a whole, Stanford’s issues last year seemed to be more schematic in nature than personnel. With a better and more modern scheme, the Cardinal defense could surprise people as well.

#3. Stanford is going to be hungry: Coming off such a dismal season, Stanford is eager to bounce back and prove their doubters wrong. There’s a lot of energy around the program right now with a new coaching staff and just by talking to the guys, you wouldn’t know they are picked to finish last in the conference. The guys have a lot of hunger to have an improved season and if they are the hungrier team coming into each week, that should serve them well.

#4. Stanford has no pressure: Nobody expects Stanford to do much this year, hence their spot in the poll. While they will be hungry to outperform their expectations, it can also work into their favor that nobody expects them to do much anyways. All the pressure will be on their opponents and nobody is going to be high fiving like crazy if they beat them. It’ll be expected. Being the underdog sometimes is a good thing and if you are Stanford you want to play that up as much as possible while also playing with a lot of fire, hunger, and passion.

Conclusion: The bottom line is while Stanford is picked to finish last, that doesn’t mean they are doomed to have a bad season. And even if they do, it’ll be what everyone expected and with an elite recruiting class coming to The Farm in 2024, the future is bright. Everyone is excited about having Troy Taylor at the helm and having a new era of Stanford football. This season is about establishing a culture and making Stanford football fun again even if they fall short on the scoreboard. Anything good that happens beyond that will be a bonus.

