Earlier this month, the results of the 2023 Pac-12 Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll were announced and Stanford was picked to finish 1st with 99 total points, receiving 9 of 11 first place votes. UCLA was picked to finish 2nd with 90 total points and two first place votes.

On top of being picked to finish atop the Pac-12, Stanford is also the #3 team in the nation according to both the USA TODAY Baseball Coaches Poll and D1Baseball Top 25. During this month's Bay Area Baseball Media Day, Stanford head coach David Esquer made it clear that his team has work to do to back up that ranking and that the ranking is based on last year’s team.

As far as personal accolades go, eight Stanford players were selected to the Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Junior infielder Drew Bowser, junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Bruno, junior right-handed pitcher Joey Dixon, junior first baseman Carter Graham, senior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews, sophomore outfielder/right-handed pitcher Braden Montgomery, junior outfielder Eddie Park, and junior infielder/outfielder Tommy Troy.

Of that batch, Mathews, Graham, and Bowser were named to the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American first team. Troy and Mathews were named to the Perfect Game Preseason All-America first team; Graham and Montgomery were named to the Perfect Game Preseason All-America second team.

Troy, Bruno, Montgomery, Graham, and Mathews were named to the first and/or second teams for at least one of the following two publications: Baseball America and D1Baseball. Montgomery, Mathews, and Troy were also named to the USA Baseball 2023 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List. And then finally, Graham, Montgomery, Mathews, Bruno, and Toy were named preseason All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The bottom line is basically any publication that is compiling some sort of preseason All-America list has several Stanford players on their list. Which is no surprise considering how high Stanford is ranked and the kind of season they are coming off of.

Stanford will begin their season on the road at Cal State Fullerton for a three-game series from Friday, February 17th through Sunday, February 19th.

Breaking down the schedule: Following the three-game series at Cal State Fullerton, Stanford will have their home opener against Cal on Tuesday, February 21st at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks. That will count as a non-conference game.

Stanford will then welcome Rice to The Farm for a three-game series from Friday, February 24th through Sunday, February 26th.

Stanford will then play on Monday, February 27th at home against Pacific. That game will start at 2:05 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream.

Stanford will remain at home for that week as they’ll welcome Cal State Bakersfield to Sunken Diamond for a three-game series from Friday, March 3rd through Sunday, March 5th.

Stanford will then conclude their home stand with a home game against Santa Clara on Tuesday, March 7th.

Up next for Stanford will be Pac-12 play with non-conference games sprinkled in.

The Pac-12 schedule will be as follows:

At USC (March 10th-12th)

Vs. Oregon State (March 17th-19th)

Vs. Utah (March 25th-27th)

At Cal (April 6th-8th).

At Oregon (April 14th-16th)

Vs. Washington (April 21st-23rd)

Vs. UCLA (April 28th-30th)

At Arizona State (May 5th-7th)

Vs. Arizona (May 12th-14th)

At Washington State (May 18th-20th)

The remaining non-conference games will be as follows:

At Oklahoma (March 30th-April 2nd)

Vs. Texas Tech (April 10th-11th)

Vs. Sacramento State (Tuesday, April 18th)

Vs. Cal (Tuesday, April 25th)

At Santa Clara (Tuesday, May 9th)

Postseason:

The Pac-12 Tournament: May 23rd-27th.

NCAA Regionals: June 2nd-5th.

NCAA Super Regionals: June 9th-12th.

College World Series: June 16th-26th.

For times and TV information, check out the schedule on GoStanford.com

