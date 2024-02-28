On Tuesday February 27th, Stanford senior outside linebacker Lance Keneley announced his intent to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on social media. Keneley played four years at Stanford and is graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering.

During his four years on The Farm, Keneley played in 26 games, totaling 67 tackles (28 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. As a senior in 2023, Keneley had his most productive season. In 12 games played, he totaled 35 tackles (16 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Fortunately for Stanford, they have others who can fill in at outside linebacker in R.J. Cooper, Teva Tafiti, and David Bailey. With Keneley moving on, this is a chance for those guys to step up and fill the void. The talent is there and so there’s a great opportunity for Stanford to further develop guys and get stronger at that position.

That said, Keneley was productive last season and is a guy who certainly would have helped had he returned for a fifth year. It’ll be interesting to see how his shoes are filled in 2024 and also where he ends up. He definitely has a chance to make an impact at his next stop as a graduate transfer.

