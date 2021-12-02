Stanford OLB Andres Fox enters grad transfer portal

December 'tis the season. The season for college football players entering the transfer portal and Stanford is no exception. The latest Stanford football player to enter the transfer portal is senior outside linebacker Andres Fox, who is entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Fox is completing his degree in Psychology.

During his time on The Farm, Fox had 6 solo tackles, 8 assists, and 14 total tackles. He also totaled 3.0 tackles for a loss and 2.0 sacks. Fox played a total of 24 games in his Stanford career and started one game this past season.

Fox didn’t see a ton of action during his Stanford career, but he provided some depth and made the most of the opportunities that he did get on the field. He should be able to do the same at whatever school he attends next and also provide sound veteran leadership to his new school’s linebacker room.

Note: Are you someone who is not a subscriber to CardinalSportsReport.com and are interested in checking out our premium content and joining the conversation on our message boards? Rivals.com is running a promo that runs through December 3rd that allows you to get the first year of a subscription for just $20.21. RIVALS2021 is the promo code. Click here to subscribe with the promo code.