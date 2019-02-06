Stanford marked national signing day with offers to several 2020 recruits and the first for the 2021 class. The Cardinal wrapped up the 2019 class Dec. 19 with a 21-player class ranked No. 23 overall by Rivals.com. For the past month the Stanford coaches have crisscrossed the country visiting the high schools of juniors already offered and searching for the next ones to get the rarest offer in the FBS. They also got information about which sophomores should get early offers. Cardinal fans can expect more offers to reported in the coming days, but three went public Wednesday.

Egbuka has an advanced, exciting skill set for a sophomore. He has a national offer list and Stanford's offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard and receiver's coach Bobby Kennedy have all ready put in a lot of work to build a relationship with Egbuka. Egbuka told Cardinal Sports Report that Kennedy and Pritchard were on his campus "almost every week" this past month and that he "calls them a lot". He felt an instant connection with Pritchard and Kennedy, who he described as "genuine people". Egbuka may be able to visit during an April junior day. Kennedy and Pritchard told Egbuka they think he can be an instant-impact player. His Hudl looks good if he was a senior in high school, but he has two more years of prep football left. He has impressive body control, catches the ball with soft hands and can create separation with his 4.4 speed.

Bryant's skill set is similar to Stanford commit Bryce Farrell. They're both smaller receivers compared to Stanford's typical mold of the past 10 years. But the Cardinal may be embracing a more spread-out look given how successful they've been recruiting receivers recently. He caught 40 passes for 905 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. During his sophomore season he caught 48 passes for 863 yards from future Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee.

Hector's father, Zuri, played at USC but his brother, Jared, is currently a student at Stanford. Ayden camped at Stanford last June and visited for the Washington State game in October. He's a versatile defensive back who can play cornerback, safety or nickel. Simply said, he makes plays and his knack for doing so has earned him offers from most of the Pac-12.