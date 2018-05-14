Stanford kept the recruiting momentum going through Sunday of a successful junior day weekend. The Cardinal created positive buzz with the visitors on campus and then called Bay Area native Tristan Sinclair to deliver the news of an offer to his father's alma mater.

"This offer feels really awesome," Sinclair messaged Cardinal Sports Report. "It was great news and really made my day."

Sinclair emerged as a national recruit in March when he excelled at The Opening regional camp in Santa Clara. He earned the top SPARQ score and posted an almost absurd combination: 6-1.5, 199 pounds, a 4.54 40-yard dash and 3.93 shuttle time.

The numbers backed up his junior season Hudl that showed his ability to make plays at multiple positions.

It has been a whirlwind since that camp performance and Sinclair has tried to keep a healthy perspective.

"To be honest, a year ago I was looking at anywhere I’d be able to play and get a good education," he said. "(I) never thought some of these bigger schools would be interested. I just tried to put my head down and work, and it’s really paying off now. There’s a lot more work to be done though!"

Sinclair has visited Stanford multiple times in the past month, which is a familiar trip for Tristan and his father, Andy, who was an offensive lineman for the Cardinal from 1985 to 1988. Tristan attended the April 6 junior day, a practice the following week and the spring game.

"The environment has definitely been really interesting to me," he said. "It’s a different feel at Stanford compared to other places but it is really, really cool. The players I met are awesome and the coaches are as well."

Sinclair doesn't have any other visits planned at the moment, but with offers from USC, Notre Dame, Cal -- which is the alma mater of multiple family members, including his mom -- and others he has plenty of choices to think about.

"Stanford is a school that is pretty high up for me, but there are other schools I’m really interested in as well," he said. "I’m sure everyone assumes that Stanford is a no brainer but it’s becoming a harder choice because of the great opportunities I have now."