Four star cornerback Salim Turner-Muhammad (Alexandria's Episcopal High, Virginia) got an offer he really wanted Tuesday night when Stanford came calling with the news. Turner-Muhammad visited Stanford April 3 and was considering a second visit to The Farm even before the offer.

APDTA! Beyond thankful and honored to receive an offer from Stanford University🌲 @CoachVoulgaris #IntellectualBrutality #FearTheTree #StanfordUniversity pic.twitter.com/o0k4ciW4YX

Stanford defensive backs coach Duane Akina visited Turner-Muhammad's school possibly Tuesday, given this tweet with the location of Alexandria.

Turner-Muhammad gave Rivals' Adam Friedman this update on his Stanford interest in an article Saturday:

"Stanford was great,” said Turner-Muhammad of his visit. “It's a beautiful campus there and you can't beat the academics there. Coach Akina has a lot of defensive backs in the NFL right now. They didn't offer me yet but coach Akina is coming to watch me work out.”

He is an outstanding student who scored a 1410 on his SAT and reports offers from Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and others.