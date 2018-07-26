Delbarton High (Morristown, New Jersey) 2020 tight end Lukas Ungar was offered by Stanford Thursday, a little more than a month after he excelled at Stanford's elite camp.

Ungar showed the Stanford coaches his polished route running and receiving ability June 19 and then stayed for the junior day June 20. He told Cardinal Sports Report after that visit that he enjoyed getting to know the coaches and he's well aware of Stanford's reputation for sending tight ends to the NFL.

"Working with (tight ends) Coach (Morgan) Turner was one of the best things about the camp. He complimented me often and gave me tips. I have not been able to communicate with Coach Turner or any other coaches prior to the camp, but my Delbarton Head Coach had made me aware that both Coach Hansen and Coach Turner had each made a visit to my school this Spring. I had a great time getting to know and working with the coaches during camp, and strengthening that relationship throughout the Junior Day.

"My favorite part of the Junior Day was seeing the campus and spending time with the coaching staff. I already had the notion that Stanford was a beautiful campus with great student-athlete opportunities, and my visit definitely confirmed that. Also, Stanford is known for developing Tight Ends, which is important to me because I would like to play in the NFL."