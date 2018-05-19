Stanford reached into Florida for its most recent 2019 offensive line offer, joining a long list of schools competing for the commitment of Pensacola High's Hunter Rayburn.

"To get an offer from Stanford is crazy," he said. "The education is second to none. The football is fantastic. It is one of the best ones I’ve gotten, yet."

And a quick scan of Rayburn's Twitter timeline shows that he is receiving offers on a daily, sometimes almost hourly, basis. Miami, Clemson, Tennessee and South Carolina have offered since Stanford and Florida, Texas A&M and others were already on board.

The offer from the Cardinal came several weeks after Stanford offensive line coach Kevin Carberry watched one of Rayburn's practices. For the junior it was like taking a test and then waiting an uncomfortable amount of time to learn if he had passed or not.

Then Tuesday his high school head coach, Mike Mincy, came up to Rayburn while he was working on homework to inform the student-athlete that he had an offer from Stanford. Rayburn called Carberry after practice to get the word from the original source.

Rayburn and Carberry are still in the early stages of building a relationship and it's off to a promising start.

"We’ve talked on the phone a little bit and I like him a lot. He seems like a great coach and a great guy," Rayburn said.

It helps the Cardinal's cause that Stanford caught the Florida native's eye long before he was a recruit with national offers.

"Every year you see Stanford have nine-win, 10-win, 11-win seasons," he said. "They’re always up there in football and I watch football pretty much every Saturday. You see Stanford’s name on ESPN pretty frequently. And then you start looking into it more and more and you realize that the academics are unbeatable. Just admiring from afar, it looks like one of the best places you can possibly go.

"Absolutely one of, if not the top deciding factor is going to be the academics, because if you go to a school that has Ok academics then you may be able to get a job somewhere in that area. If you go to a school like Stanford you … can get a job anywhere in the country. A degree from Stanford is unbeatable and if you graduate from Stanford you can do anything you want to do in your life. That’s a huge part of what plays into my decision, because … this decision is not just football. It’s for the rest of my life. A Stanford degree would really mean a lot for that."

Rayburn has a variety of interests of what he may want to study in college, everything from electrical engineering to criminal justice to computer science. There isn't much obvious crossover on the venn diagram of those professions, except for Hunter they're fields in which members of his family have careers. So, growing up he's taken in the things that interest him about each one.

Rayburn is working with his family to arrange a visit to Stanford this summer. The date isn't set, yet, but they "definitely want to" make the cross-country trip to The Farm.

Even with so many new offers to process, he feels like he's making progress in his recruiting process and that certain schools are standing out.

"Up to this point, Stanford has impressed me a lot," Rayburn said. "It’s hard to beat that. Texas A&M has impressed me. Florida has impressed me. Quite a few I really like, but I still haven’t really got a full grasp of it, I think.

"I feel like I still have a ways to go, but I feel like I’ve come a long way from when it all started. Probably I’ll have a decision by the end of the summer, because this summer I’ll be able to go everywhere and see everything. I’ll know as much as I can about the offers that I have."