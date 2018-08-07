"I was ecstatic. Stanford is a dream school of mine. It was a very cool experience," Nugent said.

After working with Carberry during the Friday Night Lights camp he waited while Carberry went to talk with head coach David Shaw. After that quick huddle Carberry came back to Nugent to deliver the good news.

It was about a 50-minute long test July 27 for Drake Nugent and at the end offensive line coach Kevin Carberry told the Colorado native he had a Stanford offer.

After a great visit and camp yesterday I am blessed and humbled to announce I’ve received an offer from Stanford University. Nothing but greatness is at Stanford! Thank you @Coach_Carbs and @CoachDavidShaw truly a dream come true! @SixZeroStrength pic.twitter.com/0afPsCokEd

"Honestly, I really didn’t think I was going to get offered," he said. "I just wanted to get out there because I have been talking to Coach Carberry for a few months. I didn’t really expect anything other than to go out there, give my best and hope for the best. I went in with high expectations for myself. But I can’t control what they do. It was a great day."

Nugent plans to visit other schools to build up other relationships, but he acknowledges that he's a "lean toward Stanford" if he's admitted, and that's what he's told other coaches.

"I’ve always been looking at Coach Shaw and Stanford on TV and never expected to have a real chance of playing there. Shaking Coach Shaw’s hand was cool."

Stanford grabbed his attention for the first time when he followed Christian McCaffrey from his playing days at Valor Christian, which is just up the street from his own Highlands Ranch High.

"That introduced me to the idea that it would be cool to play there," he said. "When Coach Carberry came to watch me in the spring I thought, ‘Maybe they would be interested’. After talking with Carberry week after week I got more interested. He never ghosted me like some coaches have. He did the recruiting process well and kept me on the hook. It was a good process.

Nugent got to take in the full experience of touring Stanford with friend and training partner Barrett Miller, a fellow 2019 Colorado offensive lineman with a Stanford offer.

Nugent made first team all-state last season as a defensive lineman. He also has highlights on his Hudl of tracking down punt returners from his long snapper position. That competitive drive was a factor that won over the Stanford.

"I love the game and I play hard. Not many players I know of play the whole game (offense and defense) and special teams at 275 pounds. I try to stay on the field as much as possible. That’s just the way I like to play."