Stanford men’s and women’s basketball both released their non-conference schedules. Stanford women’s basketball is coming off a disappointing season in which they fell to Ole Miss in the second round of the NCAA tournament while Stanford men’s basketball is still in search of their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014.

MBB: Stanford men’s basketball will open up with four straight home games against Cal State Northridge (Monday, November 6th), Sacramento State (Friday, November 10th), Santa Clara (Tuesday, November 14th), and Eastern Washington (Friday, November 17th).

Following their four game homestand, the Cardinal will head to the Bahamas to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis (Wednesday, November 22nd- Friday, November 24th). Their first game will be against Arkansas on the 22nd. Pending on what happens, they’ll either play Memphis or Michigan on Thanksgiving. And then they’ll face someone on the other half of the bracket on Friday, the 24th.

Stanford will then take a bit of a break before returning to action in December. On Sunday, December 3rd the Stanford will welcome San Diego to The Farm after which they’ll welcome Idaho to The Farm on Sunday, December 17th. On Friday, December 22nd Stanford will hit the road to face San Diego State as the return game of a home and home series. It should also be noted that Stanford will have two more games peppered in somewhere during this non-conference stretch that will be Pac-12 games. So, that’s why the schedule seems a tad light. On that note, the Pac-12 has released their weekly pairings for the upcoming conference season. Check out Stanford's slate here.

WBB: Stanford women’s basketball will have an exhibition game on Wednesday, November 1st against Dominican (California). Unlike the men’s program, they like to play an exhibition game to warm up a bit.

The regular season itself will commence with four straight home games against Hawaii (Wednesday, November 8th), Indiana (Sunday, November 12th), Cal Poly (Thursday, November 16th), and Duke (Sunday, November 19th).

After their home stand, the Cardinal will head to Las Vegas for a four-team showcase of sorts. On Wednesday, November 22nd they’ll open with Belmont and then face either Florida State or Northwestern on Friday, November 24th.

Stanford will return home to face Albany on Sunday, November 26th. After that, Stanford will hit the road to face San Diego State on Friday, December 1st and Gonzaga on Sunday, December 3rd. Following that road trip, Stanford will close out with three home games against Portland (Friday, December 15th), UC Davis (Wednesday, December 20th), and Morgan State (Sunday, December 31st).

There is also a possibility that Stanford will have a couple of Pac-12 games sprinkled in during this period. Just like the men. The dates of those games have not yet been announced, but the conference pairings have.

