The Pac-12 released their preseason media poll for the upcoming men’s basketball season. Stanford was picked to finish 8th while Arizona was picked to 1st.

Stanford is coming off a season in which they failed to live up to expectations. They started 0-7 in the Pac-12 last season before finishing 7-13 in the conference. So, after that 0-7 start, they finished 7-6 in conference play and looked much better down the stretch of the season. Their win at Utah was a real sign that things were trending upward as was their home win over Arizona, who was ranked #4 at the time.

Still, you can’t start 0-7 in league play. Stanford knows that and will have to get off to a much better start in league play if they want to exceed these 8th place expectations and get back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014.

As far as where I picked Stanford, I picked them to finish 5th in the poll. I think with Spencer Jones back, they’re really going to have a potent 3-point attack. Brandon Angel, Michael Jones, Ryan Agarwal, and Andrej Stojakovic are going to bring strong 3-point shooting as well and then the guard play with Kanaan Carlyle and Jared Bynum should be a real upgrade over what they had last year. Not to mention the post play of Maxime Raynaud and James Keefe. Really up and down the roster there is a lot of balance and not a lot of missing pieces. I think defense across the board is the biggest question mark going into the season and really was what held them back last year.

Stanford will begin their season on Monday, November 6th against Cal State Northridge at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area.

Note: Below is how I voted in the poll.

1st: Arizona

2nd: UCLA

3rd: Oregon

4th: USC

5th: Stanford

6th: Utah

7th: Washington State

8th: Arizona State

9th: Colorado

10th: California

11th: Washington

12th: Oregon State

