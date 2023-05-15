On Sunday, Stanford men’s basketball landed a commitment from 2023 center Aidan Cammann out of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. CardinalSportsReport.com received confirmation Sunday evening. Cammann was previously committed to Harvard and also had offers from Brown, Merrimack, and Robert Morris in addition to Harvard. Cammann is committing to the Cardinal as a scholarship player.

Listed at 6’10”, 190 pounds, Cammann has good size. He plays with a tremendous motor and intensity inside and also knows how handle the ball a bit, so he’s fairly skilled for big man of his age. Brewster Academy is a really quality basketball program, famous for producing NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Point guard Joel Brown, who just graduated from Cal, is another Brewster Academy alum who played in the Pac-12. Guys who come from Brewster learn how to play the game the right way and play with a lot of intensity and passion.

When looking at Stanford’s roster, front court depth has been an issue. That alone makes Cammann a nice addition to the Cardinal in addition to the fact that it looks like he’s got a lot of potential. Cammann has been growing pretty steadily over the past few years, which has forced him to learn how to handle the ball and develop that area of his game. A couple of years ago, it wasn’t obvious that he was going to get as big as he has.

On top of being a promising talent on the court, Cammann appears to be a really good fit for Stanford off the court as well. He’s a high academic kid whose favorite class has been AP Statistics. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to Stanford and what kind of impact he makes on the Cardinal front court.

Note: Bill Burt of The Eagle Tribune had a nice interview with Cammann back when he was still playing for Andover High School in Andover, Massachusetts. Read that here.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com