Stanford men’s basketball has elevated David Berkun from his team operations role to an assistant coach. Berkun is entering his eighth season with the program, so he has really paid his dues. During his time on The Farm, Berkun has earned a master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in the field of sport leadership, so he has done a great job of applying himself and improving his craft.

In the press release put out by Stanford Athletics, head coach Jerod Haase said:

"David's hard work and dedication to this program are clearly evident to everyone within our department, and he has earned the opportunity to move into a new position as assistant coach. He brings a wealth of knowledge from his previous roles on our staff and has a passion for developing our student-athletes. I am thrilled for David to serve in this role on The Farm!"

The release also mentioned that Berkun will serve in a player development role, building on what he’s already done at Stanford. It’ll be interesting to see what impact Berkun’s new role has on the program and how exactly his role will change from what it previously was. He clearly has a strong relationship with the players judging from the quotes in the release and so that in and of itself makes this a good move for the program.

