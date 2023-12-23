Stanford men’s basketball has been spreading some holiday cheer this year. Teaming up with The Big Homie Project co-founded by Jacqueline Diep, the Cardinal hosted a toy drive, a basketball clinic at the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula in Menlo Park, and also did some holiday shopping with kids at Target in East Palo Alto between December 15th and December 18th. I was able to attend the basketball clinic on Friday, December 15th and everyone seemed to be having a great time. The players in attendance were Josue Gil-Silva, Jaylen Thompson, Roy Yuan, Max Murrell, Aidan Cammann, and Andrej Stojakovic. Assistant coach Rob Ehsan was also there to show support. Dubbed “Hoopin’ With Santa”, the clinic gives kids a chance to meet and interact with basketball players who they look up to. The kids all had big smiles on their faces as Stanford players were giving them tips. The players in turn seemed to be having a lot of fun as well. “It’s great, you know, all these kids are very hard working,” Yuan said of his experience. “They’re all very cheerful and it’s good to be around all this positive energy. It’s good to get away from practice and give back to the kids and it was a fun experience.” “I had a lot of fun,” Thompson added. “Like the kids brought a lot of energy and they were super into it and just like, give them somebody to look up to. I feel like I was able to do that tonight and just like give them something to do outside of school. Just having fun.”

Jaylen Thompson working with some kids on their fundamentals. (Ben Parker-CardinalSportsReport.com)

Given that the demands of being a college athlete are so strenuous, it really does help the players to take a break from their daily grind and give back to their community. While the kids obviously have a lot of fun, the players in turn seem to get a lot of joy from taking the time to make a difference. “Yeah, I mean, for when we don’t have school and moments like that, we’re like, you know these kids kind of look up to us,” Stojakovic said. “We’re basically in their backyard, they’re welcome to come to our games any time, just going out there and showing love and just helping them out through drills. It’s always fun to give back. These kids think a lot of us. Are really good players. They look up to us, so it’s just nice seeing the smile on their faces.” For Stojakovic, the experience took him back to his days as a young kid. He remembers looking up to NBA and college level players, hoping that he could one day do what they do. Now that he’s in such a position, he’s eager to give back and inspire the next generation. “I think, I totally understand what they’re feeling,” Stojakovic said. “I feel like growing up being around like a locker room environment, it was always like a dream of mine and now these kids just using basketball as an outlet from whatever they’re dealing with at school or at home and just getting to see our faces show up and help them, I feel like it means a lot to them like it did to me when I was younger. So, I’m always happy to participate in those type of events.” "The biggest impact we’ve seen thus far is our ability to show kids what’s possible through hard work and determination," Diep said. "We’re providing hope and optimism in a very real way, not only through sports but also connecting kids in the community with mentors and opportunities they wouldn’t have otherwise." The most entertaining part of Hoopin’ With Santa was definitely the dunk-off. Max Murrell and Jaylen Thompson both took the cake for having the most hops. Thompson nearly pulled off a dunk over Yuan but followed that near make with a really nice dunk that the kids all celebrated. And then Max Murrell also threw down some nice dunks as well, dispelling the myth that white men can’t jump. “Yeah, you know, we rehearsed that,” Yuan said of Thompson trying to dunk over him. “99 out of a hundred times he would get it, but this time might of, I don’t know, maybe it’s finals or something. But it just didn’t. Today was the one percent time that he didn’t get it. But usually we get that. Yeah, we work on that. We work on that…You know, I’m kinda tall, too. I’m 6’1”. So JT might have trouble jumping over someone of that height. But we’ll get it down next time.” “You know, I wasn’t totally prepared for it,” Thompson admitted. “I was kinda throw in the fire, but I try to, next time we’re gonna get it though. We’re gonna get it.” “Yeah, I mean Jaylen Thompson that’s like a, he’s gonna do Jaylen Thompson things,” Stojakovic said with a smile when asked about Thompson trying to dunk over Yuan. “I wasn’t really surprised how that ended, but he was trying to do it for the kids there and the kids over there love him, so it was fun.”

Jaylen Thompson attempting to dunk over Roy Yuan. (Ben Parker-CardinalSportsReport.com)

As for the toy drive, that was held on Sunday, December 17th in conjunction with their home game against Idaho. The goal of the toy drive was to get fans to either buy a toy or bring an unused toy to Maples Pavilion that they could donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities. The Cardinal donated 150 tickets to The Big Homie Project for the game and was able to get the entire community involved in something positive during this festive time. “I’m not a super fan of the winter, I don’t like the weather, but it’s a time where you can really spend time with family and stuff, get at home, giving gifts, all that type of stuff,” Thompson said what he most likes about this time of year. “I really enjoy that. Just giving back to others.” “Same thing,” Yuan echoed. “Just getting to see family and the team has a, we usually have a few events where we just work with the community. We get to do a bunch of cool events that is different from practice. So just getting a change in your every day schedule is pretty cool.” Ending with the shopping at Target on Monday, December 18th, the entire team was present including head coach Jerod Haase. It truly was a great team bonding moment as they got a chance to brighten spirits and help provide a Christmas for kids in the community.

Roy Yuan approves of this basketball. (Jacqueline Diep-The Big Homie Project)

Touching quickly on The Big Home Project, it was co-started by Jacqueline Diep with the goal of “connecting young people in East Palo Alto with mentors and opportunities for them to reach their fullest potential.” While Diep is the one who got the idea to start the project, it's truly been a team effort to get this off the ground. She's also grateful for what former Stanford players Neal Begovich and Sam Beskind did in being part of that first Hoopin' With Santa event in 2019. "We’re bridging the network and opportunity gap," Diep explained. "In short, we’re connecting the youth within East Palo Alto Community with mentors and opportunities for them to reach their fullest potential. "This is the 4th Annual ‘Hoopin’ with Santa’ celebration that my co-founder Remi Sobohemin (who is a former Stanford alumni) and I have put together. It first started off as a Toy Drive and Basketball Clinic and has evolved over the years. "Remi and I are both incredibly passionate about impact and community. Additionally, we both share a passion for the game of basketball and worked together a few months prior to put together the Aaron Gordon basketball clinic in East Palo Alto, which was incredibly impactful. "Hoopin’ with Santa is not only a team effort between myself and Remi but I want to mention that none of this would be possible without some very important people in the basketball community like NBA skills trainer Packie Turner who is a good friend of mine and Team Esface CEO Dele Sobohemin. Both of whom I worked with us on the Aaron Gordon Basketball Clinic and who are huge supporters of The Big Homie Project and have been involved with Hoopin’ with Santa over the years. "As for how Stanford originally got involved, Packie Turner is one of closest friends and happens to be one of the best skills trainer in the business. He’s worked with everyone from Jordan Poole, Aaron Gordon and Chet Holmes to name a few and had a few clients who were playing for Stanford at the time and invited them to come participate and be a part of helping us bring Hoopin’ with Santa to life. Beyond Packie and I’s shared love for the game of basketball, we also share a genuine passion for impacting young people through the game with both love. "Every holiday season, for the past 5 years, the goal with ‘Hoopin’ with Santa’ is to give back to the community, in a deeper and meaningful way and what better way to do it, than through the game we all love: BASKETBALL! "Together, our collective goal with all of our partners is to provide hope and optimism to those in need, not only during the holiday season, but collectively being intentional about giving back in our own ways year around." Altogether, Stanford men’s basketball and The Big Homie Project did a lot of good this holiday season. The kids appeared to have a lot of fun and that really is the most important thing. On top of that, the team also seemed to enjoy the experience of giving back and getting their minds off basketball. Everybody wins! “Just like get away, I always enjoy coming into a community or interacting with kids and being like a mentor figure,” Thompson said. “Just like getting away from the stress of school and like everyday life and basketball.” “It’s great,” Yuan added. “I think just being around like these kids. Their energy, it’s contagious. Seeing their smiles also makes me smile and I would take this any day over parallel computing. It’s always a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with them.” Note: If you want to learn more about The Big Homie Project, their website is here. If you want to learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities, their website is here. CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406 Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com



The kids celebrated with Jaylen Thompson after he completed a dunk. (Ben Parker-CardinalSportsReport.com)

Head coach Jerod Haase and assistant Rob Ehsan at Target. (Jacqueline Diep-The Big Homie Project)